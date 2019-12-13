 Press "Enter" to skip to content

EVA Resin Market 2019 In-Depth Analysis and Marginal Revenue Growth to 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 13, 2019

EVA Resin

GlobalEVA Resin Market Research Report Provides the Brief Introduction of the EVA Resin Market for 2019-2024. This Report provides information about EVA Resin Market for business Growth, marketing Strategy and chronicled cost and revenue over the coming years and discussion of the key Players effective in this market. Evolving market trends and dynamics, chance mapping in terms of technological breakthroughs with inputs from trade specialists. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the distributor analysis of EVA Resin globally.

About EVA Resin:

This report studies the EVA Resin market, Ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA) resin, also known as PEVA, is the copolymer of ethylene and vinyl acetate. The weight percent vinyl acetate (VA) usually varies from 10 to 40%, with the remainder being ethylene.

EVA Resin Market Manufactures:

  • DuPont (US)
  • ExxonMobil (US)
  • FPC (TW)
  • Hanwha Total (KR)
  • USI (TW)
  • Sinopec Beijing Yanshan (CN)
  • Sipchem (SA)
  • BASF-YPC (CN)
  • Braskem (BR)
  • Westlake (US)
  • TPI Polene (TH)
  • LG Chem (KR)
  • Celanese (US)
  • Arkema (FR)
  • Repsol (ES)
  • LyondellBasell (NL)
  • Sumitomo Chem (JP)
  • Levima/Haoda Chem (CN)
  • Lotte Chem (KR)
  • Total (FR)
  • Tosoh (JP)
  • Versalis/Eni (IT)
  • Ube (JP)
  • Huamei Polymer (CN)
  • NUC Corp (JP)
  • Sumsung Total (KR)

    EVA Resin Market research covers Major classifications, applications, challenge and restraints for the key players. EVA Resin Market reports feature a wealth of standardised and cross-comparable statistics including total market sizes, market share and sales, distribution and industry trends and revenue forecast information.

    EVA Resin Market Types:

  • Tubular EVA
  • Autoclave EVA
  • Other Process

    EVA Resin Market Applications:

  • Film
  • Adhesive and Coating
  • Molding Plastics
  • Foaming Materials
  • Other Application

    The Report provides in depth research of the EVA Resin Market including definitions, Production, applications, key players, Growth Rate and market challenges. The report then estimates the market development trends by 2019-2024. Also, EVA Resin Market analysis is provided for the international markets including Revenue, Product Specification, and Major Types Analysis.

    Scope of EVA Resin Market Report:

  • Ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA, also known as PEVA) resin, is the copolymer of ethylene and vinyl acetate. The weight percent of vinyl acetate (VA) usually varies from 2.5 to 46% and the melt index is usually 0.25 to 800 g/10min, with the remainder being ethylene. The EVA resin is mainly used for manufacturing of Films, Adhesive and Coating, Molding Plastics, Foaming Materials and Other Applications, while the end users from the industries of food, agriculture, solar power, book, sports, construction, cables, household appliances, toys, shoes, etc.
  • APAC is the biggest for EVA resin, and produced about 1750 K MT (more than 60% of the global total) of EVA resin in 2017. China is the largest country-producer of the EVA resin market with the share of about 17.6%, while USA (15.7%), Korea (15.5%), Taiwan (region) (13%), and Japan (6%), etc. are other key producers of the product, the five took up about 70% of the global market.
  • China are also the largest consumption markets of EVA resin in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next years. Sales volume of the China took up about 46.8% the global market in 2017 while USA took up about 12%. China is still the largest importer of EVA at present. And Korea, Japan, USA, Taiwan Region, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, etc. are the most important exporters of EVA resin in the world at present. Korea boomed to be the largest exporter because of a trade agreement between China and Korea in 2014. Southeast Asia is the other key market of EVA resin.
  • The worldwide market for EVA Resin is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.7% over the next five years, will reach 4020 million US$ in 2024, from 3640 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the EVA Resin in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe EVA Resin product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of EVA Resin, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of EVA Resin in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the EVA Resin competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the EVA Resin breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, EVA Resin market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe EVA Resin sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No.of Pages: 138

    1 EVA Resin Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of EVA Resin by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global EVA Resin Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global EVA Resin Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 EVA Resin Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 EVA Resin Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global EVA Resin Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 EVA Resin Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 EVA Resin Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global EVA Resin Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

