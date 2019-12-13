EVA Resin Market 2019 In-Depth Analysis and Marginal Revenue Growth to 2024

Global “EVA Resin Market” Research Report Provides the Brief Introduction of the EVA Resin Market for 2019-2024. This Report provides information about EVA Resin Market for business Growth, marketing Strategy and chronicled cost and revenue over the coming years and discussion of the key Players effective in this market. Evolving market trends and dynamics, chance mapping in terms of technological breakthroughs with inputs from trade specialists. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the distributor analysis of EVA Resin globally.

About EVA Resin:

This report studies the EVA Resin market, Ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA) resin, also known as PEVA, is the copolymer of ethylene and vinyl acetate. The weight percent vinyl acetate (VA) usually varies from 10 to 40%, with the remainder being ethylene.

EVA Resin Market Manufactures:

DuPont (US)

ExxonMobil (US)

FPC (TW)

Hanwha Total (KR)

USI (TW)

Sinopec Beijing Yanshan (CN)

Sipchem (SA)

BASF-YPC (CN)

Braskem (BR)

Westlake (US)

TPI Polene (TH)

LG Chem (KR)

Celanese (US)

Arkema (FR)

Repsol (ES)

LyondellBasell (NL)

Sumitomo Chem (JP)

Levima/Haoda Chem (CN)

Lotte Chem (KR)

Total (FR)

Tosoh (JP)

Versalis/Eni (IT)

Ube (JP)

Huamei Polymer (CN)

NUC Corp (JP)

Sumsung Total (KR)

Tubular EVA

Autoclave EVA

Other Process EVA Resin Market Applications:

Film

Adhesive and Coating

Molding Plastics

Foaming Materials

Ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA, also known as PEVA) resin, is the copolymer of ethylene and vinyl acetate. The weight percent of vinyl acetate (VA) usually varies from 2.5 to 46% and the melt index is usually 0.25 to 800 g/10min, with the remainder being ethylene. The EVA resin is mainly used for manufacturing of Films, Adhesive and Coating, Molding Plastics, Foaming Materials and Other Applications, while the end users from the industries of food, agriculture, solar power, book, sports, construction, cables, household appliances, toys, shoes, etc.

APAC is the biggest for EVA resin, and produced about 1750 K MT (more than 60% of the global total) of EVA resin in 2017. China is the largest country-producer of the EVA resin market with the share of about 17.6%, while USA (15.7%), Korea (15.5%), Taiwan (region) (13%), and Japan (6%), etc. are other key producers of the product, the five took up about 70% of the global market.

China are also the largest consumption markets of EVA resin in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next years. Sales volume of the China took up about 46.8% the global market in 2017 while USA took up about 12%. China is still the largest importer of EVA at present. And Korea, Japan, USA, Taiwan Region, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, etc. are the most important exporters of EVA resin in the world at present. Korea boomed to be the largest exporter because of a trade agreement between China and Korea in 2014. Southeast Asia is the other key market of EVA resin.

The worldwide market for EVA Resin is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.7% over the next five years, will reach 4020 million US$ in 2024, from 3640 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.