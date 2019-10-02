Evening Primrose Oil Market 2019-Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth Insight, Size, Competitive Analysis, Statistics, Regional, And Global Forecast To 2024

Evening Primrose Oil Market 2019 Industry research report

Short Details of Evening Primrose Oil Market Report – Evening primrose oil is the oil from the seed of the evening primrose plant. Evening primrose oil is used for skin disorders such as eczema, psoriasis, and acne. It is also used for rheumatoid arthritis, weak bones (osteoporosis), Raynaud’s syndrome, multiple sclerosis (MS), Sjogren’s syndrome, cancer, high cholesterol, heart disease, a movement disorder in children called dyspraxia, leg pain due to blocked blood vessels (intermittent claudication), alcoholism, Alzheimer’s disease, and schizophrenia.

Global Evening Primrose Oil market competition by top manufacturers

Henry Lamotte

Connoils

Omeganz

Baxco

Plimon Group

Efamol

Sanmark

Jilin Shengji

Jilin Baili

Liaoning Jiashi

Hebei Xinqidian

Jilin Shangjia

Dalian Tianshan

Yuanhua Biotechnology

Pioneer Herb

Panjin Green Bio-tec

Shenzhen Kangerjian

Shanghai Yanxintang

Honsea

Panjin Tianyuan Pharmaceutical

In the past years, 2010 to 2014, the global production became a 7530 MT in 2014 with an increase of 30.87% compared to the production in 2010, but the production decreased in 2015. As the biggest evening primrose oil producing region, China contributed to the industry with a global production market share of 86.55%. China holds the most manufacturers in this field which are mainly located in Jilin and Liaoning Province. The two regions in China are abundant in evening primrose, which is usually the raw material for producing evening primrose oil. The other regions of Asia and North America are also manufacturing evening primrose oil regions.

Evening primrose oil is mainly consumed in the following regions: Asia, Europe, China and America. When it compared to other regions, America and EU seem special because there are less evening primrose oil companies there. They are mainly dependent on imports.

The worldwide market for Evening Primrose Oil is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.6% over the next five years, will reach 240 million US$ in 2024, from 170 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Evening Primrose Oil in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Evening Primrose Oil (γ- linolenic acid 9%)

Evening Primrose Oil (γ- linolenic acid 10%)

Others

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Pharmaceutical Industry

Cosmetic Industry

Food and Health Industry

