Evening Primrose Oil Market 2019 Research Analysis by Size, Strategies, Key Manufacturers, Trends and SWOT Analysis to 2024

About Evening Primrose Oil:

Evening primrose oil is the oil from the seed of the evening primrose plant. Evening primrose oil is used for skin disorders such as eczema, psoriasis, and acne. It is also used for rheumatoid arthritis, weak bones (osteoporosis), Raynauds syndrome, multiple sclerosis (MS), Sjogrens syndrome, cancer, high cholesterol, heart disease, a movement disorder in children called dyspraxia, leg pain due to blocked blood vessels (intermittent claudication), alcoholism, Alzheimers disease, and schizophrenia.

Competitive Key Vendors-

Henry Lamotte

Connoils

Omeganz

Baxco

Plimon Group

Efamol

Sanmark

Jilin Shengji

Jilin Baili

Liaoning Jiashi

Hebei Xinqidian

Jilin Shangjia

Dalian Tianshan

Yuanhua Biotechnology

Pioneer Herb

Panjin Green Bio-tec

Shenzhen Kangerjian

Shanghai Yanxintang

Honsea

Evening Primrose Oil Market Report Details Analysis of past as well as future market trends of Evening Primrose Oil Market. The report showcases the business strategists, Market Growth Prospects & futuristic cost and revenue over the coming years. It shows Market Segmentation, Evening Primrose Oil Price during the Forecast period from 2019 to 2024. Evening Primrose Oil Market report also gives an In-depth analysis of major manufactures by analysing Production and Sales Market Comparison. Evening Primrose Oil Market Segment by Regions– North America, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, South America, Others Geographically, Evening Primrose Oil market report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate in these regions, from 2019 to 2024. Evening Primrose Oil Market Types:

Evening Primrose Oil (?- linolenic acid 9%)

Evening Primrose Oil (?- linolenic acid 10%)

Others Evening Primrose Oil Market Applications:

Pharmaceutical Industry

Cosmetic Industry

Food and Health Industry This report also presents the manufacturer’s landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major manufacturers operating in the Evening Primrose Oil industry. Scope of Evening Primrose Oil Market:

In the past years, 2010 to 2014, the global production became a 7530 MT in 2014 with an increase of 30.87% compared to the production in 2010, but the production decreased in 2015. As the biggest evening primrose oil producing region, China contributed to the industry with a global production market share of 86.55%. China holds the most manufacturers in this field which are mainly located in Jilin and Liaoning Province. The two regions in China are abundant in evening primrose, which is usually the raw material for producing evening primrose oil. The other regions of Asia and North America are also manufacturing evening primrose oil regions.

Evening primrose oil is mainly consumed in the following regions: Asia, Europe, China and America. When it compared to other regions, America and EU seem special because there are less evening primrose oil companies there. They are mainly dependent on imports.

The worldwide market for Evening Primrose Oil is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.6% over the next five years, will reach 240 million US$ in 2024, from 170 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.