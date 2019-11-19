Excavator Attachments Market Research 2019, Business Opportunity, Global Trend, Future Growth, Key Findings and Forecast to 2024

Global Excavator Attachments market competition by top manufacturers

Caterpillar

Rockland

Craig Manufacturing

Sandvik

Amulet

TRK

Geith

Doosan

Atlas-copco

Kenco

SEC

Manitou Group

ACS Industries

Volvo

Paladin

MSB

Komatsu

Furukawa

Soosan

NPK

Toku

Everdigm

Indeco

AMI Attachments

Kinshofer

Waratah

Ditch Witch

Fecon Incorporated

Felco

Liboshi

Eddie

Giant I-Equipment

Yuchai

Wolong

ANT

Hongwing

Shandong Mingde

Jisan



The Scope of the Report:

The global market size of excavator attachment was 3.9 billion US$ in 2013, with sales 1.1 million units of excavator attachment; it is predicted that the market size will reach 5.9 billion US$ in 2023, with sales of 1.55 million units

The excavator attachment industry has developed maturely and highly competitive. There are so many brands, distributed USA, Japan, Korea, EU and China. In USA, Japan and EU, the market demand of excavator attachments are relatively stable in the past five years, narrower fluctuation.

The worldwide market for Excavator Attachments is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.6% over the next five years, will reach 5900 million US$ in 2024, from 4710 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Excavator Attachments in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Bucket

Hammer

Grapple

Thumb

Rake

Harvester head

Auger

Others By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Demolition

Recycling

Forestry

Excavation