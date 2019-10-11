Excavators Market Segmentation and Analysis by Size, Latest Trends, Drivers and Growth Rate by Regions to 2025

Global “Excavators Market” report covers the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, price, revenue and market demand and supply scenarios. Excavators Market report provides analysis with market forecast, manufacturers, types, applications, imports/exports, opportunities, risks, development factors, revenue, suppliers, consumption.

About Excavators Market:

An excavator is a construction vehicle used to dig or move large objects. It is made up of two parts: a driving base and a powerful boom arm with an attachment designed for digging. The operator sits inside a small cab attached to the base and controls the arm.Asia Pacific dominates the global excavator market, led by the growth in infrastructure development and rise in urbanization in China. Increase in population in countries such as China and India is expected to boost the construction market. Construction of roads and infrastructure is anticipated to increase rapidly in developing countries such as China and India. This is estimated to propel the excavators market. North America is also a favorable market for excavators. Outlook for the excavator market in Europe also appears positive, as excavators are used on a large scale in developed countries such as Germany, France, and the U.K. The excavator market in Saudi Arabia and Turkey is also growing rapidly. This is projected to augment the excavator market in Middle East & Africa. The region is a leading market for oil & gas. This offers immense opportunities to the excavator market in Middle East & Africa. Excavators are employed in the mining of oil. Thus, demand for excavators in Middle East & Africa is increasing. Competition is likely to intensify in the global excavator market in the next few years owing to implementation of new emission norms. This is also estimated to create new market opportunities.The global Excavators market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

The following Manufacturers are Covered in this Report:

CAT

Komatsu

Doosan

Volvo

Hyundai

Hitachi

Kobelco

Sumitomo

John Deere

Case Construction

Kubota

JCB

SANY

Zoomlion

Liugong Group

Excavators Market by Applications:

Building/Real Estate

Public Utilities

Mining & Oil Well

Forestry

Others Excavators Market by Types:

Mini Excavator(1-6 t)

Small Excavator(6.1-15 t)

Medium-sized Excavator(15.1-30 t)