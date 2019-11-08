Expandable Graphite Market 2019 Global Industry Size, Segments, Share, Revenue and Growth Factor Analysis to 2024

Global “Expandable Graphite Market” Research Report 2019-2024 is a historical overview and in-depth study on the current & future market of the Expandable Graphite industry. The report represents a basic overview of the market status, competitor segment with a basic introduction of key vendors, top regions, product types, and end industries. This report gives a historical overview of the market trends, growth, revenue, capacity, cost structure, and key drivers analysis.

The report offers detailed coverage of the Global Expandable Graphite market which includes industry chain structure, definitions, applications, and classifications. The global Expandable Graphite market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, investment plan, business strategy, opportunity, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, industry share, policy, price, revenue, and gross margins.

Global Expandable Graphite Industry 2019 Market Research Report is spread across 137 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

Scope of the Global Expandable Graphite Market Report:

The Expandable Graphite industry concentration is not high; there are more than one hundreds manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from U.S. and Western European.

Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in China, U.S. and E.U. The manufacturers in U.S. and E.U. have a long history and unshakable status in this field. Xingchen Graphite, GrafTech, National de Grafite, Jinhui Graphite, Tianfeng Graphite, Black Dragon Graphite, SGL Group, Sanyo Corp, Yanxin Graphite, Huabang Graphite and National de Grafite are the key producers in the global expandable graphite market. Top five took up about 49% of the global production in 2017.

China is the largest production of expandable graphite in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. The Chinese market took up about 60% the global market in 2017, the second largest is Europe (13%) and North America is followed with the share about 10.8%.

The key consumption markets locate at APAC countries. China takes the market share of 39%, followed by Europe and North America with 21.4% and 20.8%.

We tend to believe this industry becomes more and more mature, and the consumption increasing rate will show a smooth curve.

The worldwide market for Expandable Graphite is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.1% over the next five years, will reach 270 million US$ in 2024, from 170 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Expandable Graphite in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Global Expandable Graphite market competition by TOP MANUFACTURERS, with production, price, revenue (value) and each manufacturer including

SGL Group

Xincheng Graphite

GrafTech

National de Grafite

Jinhui Graphite

Tianfeng Graphite

Black Dragon Graphite

Sanyo Corp

Yanxin Graphite

Huabang Graphite

Asbury Carbons

Jinxing Graphite

Durrans Group

AMG(GK)

Maas Graphite

Heijin Graphite

Georg H. Luh

Tianheda Graphite

Haida Graphite

Nippon Graphite

Braide Graphite

HP Materials Solutions

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

KP Type

Low S Type

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Fire Retardant

Environmental Protection

Sealing Material

High Energy Battery Material

Global Expandable Graphite Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out. The Global Expandable Graphite market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered. With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Expandable Graphite market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

