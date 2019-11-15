Expected Growth In 5-hydroxymethylfurfural (5-HMF) (CAS 67-47-0) Market from 2019 2024 to Guide Trends Analysis by Manufacturers Regions Type and Application

“5-hydroxymethylfurfural (5-HMF) (CAS 67-47-0) Market” Report explicitly provides data regarding mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and each one the other vital activities occurred inside the marketplace through current and past couple of decades.
Short Details of 5-hydroxymethylfurfural (5-HMF) (CAS 67-47-0) Market Report – Hydroxymethylfurfural (HMF), also 5-(hydroxymethyl) furfural, is an organic compound formed by the dehydration of certain sugars. It is a white low-melting solid (although commercial samples are often yellow) which is highly soluble in both water and organic solvents. The molecule consists of a furan ring, containing both aldehyde and alcohol functional groups.
Global 5-hydroxymethylfurfural (5-HMF) (CAS 67-47-0) market competition by top manufacturers
- AVA Biochem
- Robinson Brothers
- Penta Manufacturer
- NBB Company
- Treatt
- Beijing Lys Chemicals
- Xuzhou Ruisai Technology
- Wutong Aroma Chemicals
The Scope of the Report:
In the future eight years, we predict the CAGR of global revenue is 1.45%. Although the application field of 5-Hydroxymethylfurfural (5-HMF) is very broad, the price of 5-Hydroxymethylfurfural (5-HMF) is much higher than the price of its alternatives in its application field, so its global market is not very large, and mainly used in flavor and fragrance industry.
Europe has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in 5-Hydroxymethylfurfural (5-HMF) market, while the China is the second sales volume market for 5-Hydroxymethylfurfural (5-HMF) in 2017.
In the industry, AVA Biochem profits most in 2016 and recent years, while Robinson Brothers and Penta Manufacturer ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 82.03%, 4.45% and 3.57% in 2017.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.
Nowadays, there are two mainly types of 5-Hydroxymethylfurfural (5-HMF), including Industrial Grade and Food Grade. And Industrial Grade is the main type for 5-Hydroxymethylfurfural (5-HMF), and the Industrial Grade reached a sales volume of approximately 34086 Kg in 2017, with 72.11% of global sales volume.
5-Hydroxymethylfurfural (5-HMF) technology is much mature now, and new enterprises can not surpass existing famous brands on reputation or design in the short term. So, the study group recommends the new entrants need to be considered carefully before enter into this field.
The worldwide market for 5-hydroxymethylfurfural (5-HMF) (CAS 67-47-0) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.4% over the next five years, will reach 61 million US$ in 2024, from 56 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the 5-hydroxymethylfurfural (5-HMF) (CAS 67-47-0) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
By the product type, the market is primarily split into
By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 5-hydroxymethylfurfural (5-HMF) (CAS 67-47-0) Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa
1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
3 Global 5-hydroxymethylfurfural (5-HMF) (CAS 67-47-0) Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.1 Global 5-hydroxymethylfurfural (5-HMF) (CAS 67-47-0) Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.2 Global 5-hydroxymethylfurfural (5-HMF) (CAS 67-47-0) Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.3 Market Concentration Rate
3.3.1 Top 3 5-hydroxymethylfurfural (5-HMF) (CAS 67-47-0) Manufacturer Market Share in 2018
3.3.2 Top 6 5-hydroxymethylfurfural (5-HMF) (CAS 67-47-0) Manufacturer Market Share in 2018
3.4 Market Competition Trend
4 Global 5-hydroxymethylfurfural (5-HMF) (CAS 67-47-0) Market Analysis by Regions
4.1 Global 5-hydroxymethylfurfural (5-HMF) (CAS 67-47-0) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions
4.1.1 Global 5-hydroxymethylfurfural (5-HMF) (CAS 67-47-0) Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.1.2 Global 5-hydroxymethylfurfural (5-HMF) (CAS 67-47-0) Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.2 North America 5-hydroxymethylfurfural (5-HMF) (CAS 67-47-0) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.3 Europe 5-hydroxymethylfurfural (5-HMF) (CAS 67-47-0) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.4 Asia-Pacific 5-hydroxymethylfurfural (5-HMF) (CAS 67-47-0) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.5 South America 5-hydroxymethylfurfural (5-HMF) (CAS 67-47-0) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.6 Middle East and Africa 5-hydroxymethylfurfural (5-HMF) (CAS 67-47-0) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5 North America 5-hydroxymethylfurfural (5-HMF) (CAS 67-47-0) by Country
5.1 North America 5-hydroxymethylfurfural (5-HMF) (CAS 67-47-0) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country
5.1.1 North America 5-hydroxymethylfurfural (5-HMF) (CAS 67-47-0) Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
5.1.2 North America 5-hydroxymethylfurfural (5-HMF) (CAS 67-47-0) Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
5.2 United States 5-hydroxymethylfurfural (5-HMF) (CAS 67-47-0) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5.3 Canada 5-hydroxymethylfurfural (5-HMF) (CAS 67-47-0) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5.4 Mexico 5-hydroxymethylfurfural (5-HMF) (CAS 67-47-0) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
8 South America 5-hydroxymethylfurfural (5-HMF) (CAS 67-47-0) by Country
8.1 South America 5-hydroxymethylfurfural (5-HMF) (CAS 67-47-0) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country
8.1.1 South America 5-hydroxymethylfurfural (5-HMF) (CAS 67-47-0) Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
8.1.2 South America 5-hydroxymethylfurfural (5-HMF) (CAS 67-47-0) Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
8.2 Brazil 5-hydroxymethylfurfural (5-HMF) (CAS 67-47-0) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
8.3 Argentina 5-hydroxymethylfurfural (5-HMF) (CAS 67-47-0) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
8.4 Colombia 5-hydroxymethylfurfural (5-HMF) (CAS 67-47-0) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9 Middle East and Africa 5-hydroxymethylfurfural (5-HMF) (CAS 67-47-0) by Countries
9.1 Middle East and Africa 5-hydroxymethylfurfural (5-HMF) (CAS 67-47-0) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa 5-hydroxymethylfurfural (5-HMF) (CAS 67-47-0) Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa 5-hydroxymethylfurfural (5-HMF) (CAS 67-47-0) Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
9.2 Saudi Arabia 5-hydroxymethylfurfural (5-HMF) (CAS 67-47-0) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.3 Turkey 5-hydroxymethylfurfural (5-HMF) (CAS 67-47-0) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.4 Egypt 5-hydroxymethylfurfural (5-HMF) (CAS 67-47-0) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.5 Nigeria 5-hydroxymethylfurfural (5-HMF) (CAS 67-47-0) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.6 South Africa 5-hydroxymethylfurfural (5-HMF) (CAS 67-47-0) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
11 Global 5-hydroxymethylfurfural (5-HMF) (CAS 67-47-0) Market Segment by Application
11.1 Global 5-hydroxymethylfurfural (5-HMF) (CAS 67-47-0) Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
11.2 Home Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)
11.3 Hospital Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)
11.4 Other Sales Growth (2014-2019)
12 5-hydroxymethylfurfural (5-HMF) (CAS 67-47-0) Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.1 Global 5-hydroxymethylfurfural (5-HMF) (CAS 67-47-0) Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)
12.2 5-hydroxymethylfurfural (5-HMF) (CAS 67-47-0) Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
12.2.1 North America 5-hydroxymethylfurfural (5-HMF) (CAS 67-47-0) Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.2 Europe 5-hydroxymethylfurfural (5-HMF) (CAS 67-47-0) Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.3 Asia-Pacific 5-hydroxymethylfurfural (5-HMF) (CAS 67-47-0) Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.4 South America 5-hydroxymethylfurfural (5-HMF) (CAS 67-47-0) Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.5 Middle East and Africa 5-hydroxymethylfurfural (5-HMF) (CAS 67-47-0) Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.3 5-hydroxymethylfurfural (5-HMF) (CAS 67-47-0) Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)
12.3.1 Global 5-hydroxymethylfurfural (5-HMF) (CAS 67-47-0) Sales Forecast by Type (2019-2024)
12.3.2 Global 5-hydroxymethylfurfural (5-HMF) (CAS 67-47-0) Market Share Forecast by Type (2019-2024)
12.4 5-hydroxymethylfurfural (5-HMF) (CAS 67-47-0) Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)
12.4.1 Global 5-hydroxymethylfurfural (5-HMF) (CAS 67-47-0) Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2024)
12.4.2 Global 5-hydroxymethylfurfural (5-HMF) (CAS 67-47-0) Market Share Forecast by Application (2019-2024)
13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers
13.1 Sales Channel
13.1.1 Direct Marketing
13.1.2 Indirect Marketing
13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend
13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers
14 Research Findings and Conclusion
15 Appendix
15.1 Methodology
15.2 Data Source
