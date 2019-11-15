Expected Growth In 5-hydroxymethylfurfural (5-HMF) (CAS 67-47-0) Market from 2019 2024 to Guide Trends Analysis by Manufacturers Regions Type and Application

Short Details of 5-hydroxymethylfurfural (5-HMF) (CAS 67-47-0) Market Report – Hydroxymethylfurfural (HMF), also 5-(hydroxymethyl) furfural, is an organic compound formed by the dehydration of certain sugars. It is a white low-melting solid (although commercial samples are often yellow) which is highly soluble in both water and organic solvents. The molecule consists of a furan ring, containing both aldehyde and alcohol functional groups.

The Scope of the Report:

In the future eight years, we predict the CAGR of global revenue is 1.45%. Although the application field of 5-Hydroxymethylfurfural (5-HMF) is very broad, the price of 5-Hydroxymethylfurfural (5-HMF) is much higher than the price of its alternatives in its application field, so its global market is not very large, and mainly used in flavor and fragrance industry.

Europe has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in 5-Hydroxymethylfurfural (5-HMF) market, while the China is the second sales volume market for 5-Hydroxymethylfurfural (5-HMF) in 2017.

In the industry, AVA Biochem profits most in 2016 and recent years, while Robinson Brothers and Penta Manufacturer ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 82.03%, 4.45% and 3.57% in 2017.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.

Nowadays, there are two mainly types of 5-Hydroxymethylfurfural (5-HMF), including Industrial Grade and Food Grade. And Industrial Grade is the main type for 5-Hydroxymethylfurfural (5-HMF), and the Industrial Grade reached a sales volume of approximately 34086 Kg in 2017, with 72.11% of global sales volume.

5-Hydroxymethylfurfural (5-HMF) technology is much mature now, and new enterprises can not surpass existing famous brands on reputation or design in the short term. So, the study group recommends the new entrants need to be considered carefully before enter into this field.

The worldwide market for 5-hydroxymethylfurfural (5-HMF) (CAS 67-47-0) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.4% over the next five years, will reach 61 million US$ in 2024, from 56 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the 5-hydroxymethylfurfural (5-HMF) (CAS 67-47-0) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Industrial Grade

Food Grade By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Flavor & Fragrance Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry