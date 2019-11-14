Expected Growth In ASA Resin Market 2019 from 2019 2024 to Guide Trends Analysis by Manufacturers Regions Type and Application

ASA is a copolymer of SAN and acrylic rubber, and it is a highly functional plastic with excellent weatherability while maintaining most of the advantages of ABS.

ASA is a copolymer of SAN and acrylic rubber, and it is a highly functional plastic with excellent weatherability while maintaining most of the advantages of ABS. Thanks to its excellent retention of physical properties and appearances in Household applications for a long time, it is used as a material for automobile exterior, construction and furniture finishing sheet, etc.

ASA Resin Market Top Manufacturers:

Chi Mei Corporation

LG Chem

INEOS Styrolution

SABIC

FCFC

Kumho Petrochemical

JSR Corporation

UMG ABS

Ltd.Â

LOTTE Advanced Materials

NIPPON A&L

ASA Resin Market Type Segment:

General Grade

Extrusion Grade

Heat Resistant Grade

Application Segment:

Automotive

Construction

Electronics

Household

Toys, Sports & Leisure

Other

ASA Resin Market Regional Segment: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

According to the different properties, ASA can be divided into general grade, extrusion grade and heat resistant grade. General grade is used most widely and the price is the lowest, in 2016, about 54.21% of the global sale volumes are general grade.

The market concentrate is high and in the world there are mainly Chi Mei Corporation, LG Chem, INEOS Styrolution, SABIC, FCFC, Kumho Petrochemical, JSR Corporation, UMG ABS,Ltd.Â , LOTTE Advanced Materials and NIPPON A&L. Chi Mei Corporation is the biggest company. In 2016, Chi Mei Corporation produced 57484 MT ASA resin, taking 21.46% of the global production.

The worldwide market for ASA Resin is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.9% over the next five years, will reach 900 million US$ in 2024, from 800 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the ASA Resin in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

