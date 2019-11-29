Expected Growth In Facial Mask Market 2019 to Guide : Trends, Analysis 2012-2019 and Forecast 2019-2024

Short Details Of Facial Mask Market Report – Facial Mask is a kind of skin care product applied on the face. The mask skin is attached to clean face when used. After 15~30 minutes, the nutrition in the facial mask will be absorbed by the skin of face, then the facial mask can be peeled. Facial mask has several functions like moisture retention, revitalizing, skin-whitening and anti-aging. The facial mask is generally stored in a covered bag before using.

Scope of the Report:

For the consumption, North America and Europe sales have been rising as a consequence of improving economy. In terms of value, North America and Europe account for about 7.3% of total market share in 2017, while China growing at a good pace owing to large population and high economic growth rate occupies the 54% market share of the global consumption value. The increasing demand for skin care drives facial mask industry developing fast. For the brand owners, such as LOreal, Inoherb, SK-II, Magic and My secret diary are very popular in the world.

The worldwide market for Facial Mask is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 14.7% over the next five years, will reach 6580 million US$ in 2024, from 2890 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Facial Mask in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

HydratingâMask

Whitening Mask

Anti-Aging Mask

Others By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Oil Skin

Normal Skin

Dry Skin