Expected Growth In Molecular Sieve Adsorbents Market from 2019 2024 to Guide Trends Analysis by Manufacturers Regions Type and Application

Short Details of Molecular Sieve Adsorbents Market Report – Molecular Sieve Adsorbents market, molecular sieves are crystalline, highly porous materials, which belong to the class of aluminosilicates and are available in the form of beads, pellets and powder. These crystals are characterised by a three-dimensional pore system, with pores of precisely defined diameter. The corresponding crystallographic structure is formed by tetrahedras of (AlO4) and (SiO4).
Global Molecular Sieve Adsorbents market competition by top manufacturers
- UOP (Honeywell)
- CECA (Arkema)
- Tosoh Corporation
- Grace
- Zeochem AG
- CWK
- KNT Group
- Zeolites & Allied Products
- Haixin Chemical
- Shanghai Hengye
- Fulong New Materials
- Pingxiang Xintao
- Zhengzhou Snow
- Luoyang Jianlong Chemical
- Henan Huanyu Molecular Sieve
- Shanghai Jiu-Zhou Chemical
- Anhui Mingmei Minchem
- Shanghai Zeolite Molecular Sieve
- Zhongbao Molecular Sieve
The Scope of the Report:
Molecular sieve adsorbent are crystalline, highly porous materials, which belong to the class of aluminosilicates and are available in the form of beads, pellets and powder. These crystals are characterised by a three-dimensional pore system, with pores of precisely defined diameter. The corresponding crystallographic structure is formed by tetrahedras of (AlO4) and (SiO4). Molecular sieves adsorbent is widely used in industrial applications, such as air separation, petroleum refining, petrochemicals, etc.
The production of molecular sieve adsorbent is estimated from 229557 MT in 2012 to 305928 MT in 2016, at a CAGR of more than 7.44%. In 2016, the global zeolite molecular sieve market is led by EU. China is the second-largest region-wise market. At present, the major manufacturers of zeolite molecular sieve are fragmented. The top players cover UOP (Honeywell), CECA (Arkema), Tosoh Corporation, Grace and Zeochem AG etc., which are playing important roles in global Molecular Sieve Adsorbents market. UOP (Honeywell) is the world leader, holding 24.30% production market share in 2016.
Molecular sieve adsorbent downstream is widely, the major fields are petroleum refining and air separation, etc. In recent years, petroleum refining industry has developed rapidly. Increasing demand for petroleum refining is expected to drive the demand of the zeolite molecular sieve market. EU and Asia are driven regions, the demand for zeolite molecular sieve is high in these areas. For demand market of molecular sieve adsorbent, there is also a certain space in the next few years, especially in the Chinese market.
The worldwide market for Molecular Sieve Adsorbents is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.6% over the next five years, will reach 1320 million US$ in 2024, from 1010 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Molecular Sieve Adsorbents in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
By the product type, the market is primarily split into
By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments
