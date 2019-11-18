Expected Growth In POM (Polyoxymethylene) Market from 2019 2024 to Guide Trends Analysis by Manufacturers Regions Type and Application

“POM (Polyoxymethylene) Market” report conjointly covers import/export info across all significant regions lined in this document. Furthermore, we have the ability to fully give data regarding import/export info across any explicit nation according to demand. By knowing the capacity of POM (Polyoxymethylene) Market In Future, we develop with POM (Polyoxymethylene) Market Research Report to supply Investors to realize their goals in their respective area all over the world. The POM (Polyoxymethylene) Market Report concentrates on supplying best yields of investment to investors.
Short Details of POM (Polyoxymethylene) Market Report – POM (Polyoxymethylene), also known as acetal homopolymer and polyacetal, is an engineering thermoplastic with mechanical properties that make it be widely used in high load mechanical applications and other high precision parts, such as gears, bearings, medical devices, etc. It provides a wide operating temperature range, low friction, excellent dimensional stability, as well as high wear resistance with the stiffness and strength. POM can be divided in two major categories: POM homopolymer (POM-H) and POM copolymer (POM-C), which has different characteristics.
Global POM (Polyoxymethylene) market competition by top manufacturers
- Ticona
- Dupont
- Polyplastics
- KEP
- Mitsubishi
- BASF
- Kolon
- Asahi Kasei
- LG Chem
- Formosa Plastis
- Yunnan Yuntianhua
- PTM Engineering Plastics
- Shanghai Bluestar POM
- China Bluechemical
- Shenhua Group
- HNEC
- Tianjin Bohua Yongli
- Yankuang Group
The Scope of the Report:
Under the background of slower economy growth rate, companies face the higher risks of profit decline. Currently, POM market has a certain potential in US, EU, Japan, and Korea. These areas demand are relatively stable. During these years, Chinas POM industry maintains a rapid growth.
In future, the POM consuming market will still has a certain amount of growth. Global competition is likely to turn to the relationship of competition and cooperation. With the development of economy, Asia has huge market potential in the future. Owing to the increasing of demand in POM downstream products, the world POM capacity will continue to expand.
The worldwide market for POM (Polyoxymethylene) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the POM (Polyoxymethylene) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 POM (Polyoxymethylene) Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa
1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
3 Global POM (Polyoxymethylene) Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.1 Global POM (Polyoxymethylene) Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.2 Global POM (Polyoxymethylene) Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.3 Market Concentration Rate
3.3.1 Top 3 POM (Polyoxymethylene) Manufacturer Market Share in 2018
3.3.2 Top 6 POM (Polyoxymethylene) Manufacturer Market Share in 2018
3.4 Market Competition Trend
4 Global POM (Polyoxymethylene) Market Analysis by Regions
4.1 Global POM (Polyoxymethylene) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions
4.1.1 Global POM (Polyoxymethylene) Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.1.2 Global POM (Polyoxymethylene) Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.2 North America POM (Polyoxymethylene) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.3 Europe POM (Polyoxymethylene) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.4 Asia-Pacific POM (Polyoxymethylene) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.5 South America POM (Polyoxymethylene) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.6 Middle East and Africa POM (Polyoxymethylene) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5 North America POM (Polyoxymethylene) by Country
5.1 North America POM (Polyoxymethylene) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country
5.1.1 North America POM (Polyoxymethylene) Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
5.1.2 North America POM (Polyoxymethylene) Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
5.2 United States POM (Polyoxymethylene) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5.3 Canada POM (Polyoxymethylene) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5.4 Mexico POM (Polyoxymethylene) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
8 South America POM (Polyoxymethylene) by Country
8.1 South America POM (Polyoxymethylene) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country
8.1.1 South America POM (Polyoxymethylene) Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
8.1.2 South America POM (Polyoxymethylene) Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
8.2 Brazil POM (Polyoxymethylene) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
8.3 Argentina POM (Polyoxymethylene) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
8.4 Colombia POM (Polyoxymethylene) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9 Middle East and Africa POM (Polyoxymethylene) by Countries
9.1 Middle East and Africa POM (Polyoxymethylene) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa POM (Polyoxymethylene) Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa POM (Polyoxymethylene) Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
9.2 Saudi Arabia POM (Polyoxymethylene) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.3 Turkey POM (Polyoxymethylene) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.4 Egypt POM (Polyoxymethylene) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.5 Nigeria POM (Polyoxymethylene) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.6 South Africa POM (Polyoxymethylene) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
11 Global POM (Polyoxymethylene) Market Segment by Application
11.1 Global POM (Polyoxymethylene) Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
11.2 Home Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)
11.3 Hospital Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)
11.4 Other Sales Growth (2014-2019)
12 POM (Polyoxymethylene) Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.1 Global POM (Polyoxymethylene) Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)
12.2 POM (Polyoxymethylene) Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
12.2.1 North America POM (Polyoxymethylene) Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.2 Europe POM (Polyoxymethylene) Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.3 Asia-Pacific POM (Polyoxymethylene) Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.4 South America POM (Polyoxymethylene) Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.5 Middle East and Africa POM (Polyoxymethylene) Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.3 POM (Polyoxymethylene) Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)
12.3.1 Global POM (Polyoxymethylene) Sales Forecast by Type (2019-2024)
12.3.2 Global POM (Polyoxymethylene) Market Share Forecast by Type (2019-2024)
12.4 POM (Polyoxymethylene) Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)
12.4.1 Global POM (Polyoxymethylene) Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2024)
12.4.2 Global POM (Polyoxymethylene) Market Share Forecast by Application (2019-2024)
13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers
13.1 Sales Channel
13.1.1 Direct Marketing
13.1.2 Indirect Marketing
13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend
13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers
14 Research Findings and Conclusion
15 Appendix
15.1 Methodology
15.2 Data Source
