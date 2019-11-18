Expected Growth In POM (Polyoxymethylene) Market from 2019 2024 to Guide Trends Analysis by Manufacturers Regions Type and Application

POM (Polyoxymethylene), also known as acetal homopolymer and polyacetal, is an engineering thermoplastic with mechanical properties that make it be widely used in high load mechanical applications and other high precision parts. The POM (Polyoxymethylene) Market Report focuses on analysis by manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Short Details of POM (Polyoxymethylene) Market Report – POM (Polyoxymethylene), also known as acetal homopolymer and polyacetal, is an engineering thermoplastic with mechanical properties that make it be widely used in high load mechanical applications and other high precision parts, such as gears, bearings, medical devices, etc. It provides a wide operating temperature range, low friction, excellent dimensional stability, as well as high wear resistance with the stiffness and strength. POM can be divided in two major categories: POM homopolymer (POM-H) and POM copolymer (POM-C), which has different characteristics.

Global POM (Polyoxymethylene) market competition by top manufacturers

Ticona

Dupont

Polyplastics

KEP

Mitsubishi

BASF

Kolon

Asahi Kasei

LG Chem

Formosa Plastis

Yunnan Yuntianhua

PTM Engineering Plastics

Shanghai Bluestar POM

China Bluechemical

Shenhua Group

HNEC

Tianjin Bohua Yongli

Yankuang Group



Market Scope:

Under the background of slower economy growth rate, companies face the higher risks of profit decline. Currently, POM market has a certain potential in US, EU, Japan, and Korea. These areas demand are relatively stable. During these years, Chinas POM industry maintains a rapid growth.

In future, the POM consuming market will still has a certain amount of growth. Global competition is likely to turn to the relationship of competition and cooperation. With the development of economy, Asia has huge market potential in the future. Owing to the increasing of demand in POM downstream products, the world POM capacity will continue to expand.

The worldwide market for POM (Polyoxymethylene) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the POM (Polyoxymethylene) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

POM-H

POM-C By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Consumer Items

Automotive Industry

Construction Industry

Machinery Manufacturing

Electrical Industry