Exploration and Production (EandP) Software Market 2020 Size, Supply-Demand, Product Type and End User Analysis to 2025

By Joann Wilson on December 12, 2019

Exploration & Production (E&P) Software

Global “Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market” research provides a complete analysis of the market which bring out the complete understandings of the industry, the report aims to deliver an opportunity for companies to recognize the modern trends, present Exploration & Production (E&P) Software market situation, government initiatives, and technologies related to the market. In addition, it helps the venture investors in understanding the businesses well and take good decisions.

Know About Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market: 

The growing technological advancements in the upstream sector of oil & gas has been identified as one of the key factors driving the growth of exploration and production (E&P) software.
In 2018, the global Exploration & Production (E&P) Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

Top Key Manufacturers in Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market:

  • Schlumberger
  • Paradigm
  • ION Geophysical
  • Ikon Science
  • INT
  • Exprodat Consulting
  • GEPlan Consulting
  • Landmark Solutions
  • Baker Hughes
  • IHS
  • Emerson
  • Peloton
  • Computer Modelling Group
  • Petroleum Experts
  • Kongsberg Gruppen
  • GE Oil & Gas
  • OVS Group
  • P2 Energy Solutions

    Regions Covered in the Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Report are: USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

    Internet & Communication Market by Applications:

  • On-shore
  • Off-shore

    Internet & Communication Market by Types:

  • Risk Management Mapping
  • Seismic Amplitude Analysis
  • Portfolio Aggregation
  • Performance Tracking
  • Navigation System
  • Resource Valuation
  • Resource Characterization
  • Reservoir Simulation
  • Drilling and Production

    Key Reasons to Purchase:

    • To gain insightful analyses of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.
    • Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
    • Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.
    • To understand the outlook and prospects for the market.

    Major Points from Table of Contents:
    1 Study Coverage
    1.1 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Product
    1.2 Market Segments
    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
    1.4 Market by Type
    1.4.1 Global Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Size Growth Rate by Product
    1.5 Market by End User
    1.5.1 Global Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Size Growth Rate by End User
    1.6 Study Objectives
    1.7 Years Considered

    2 Executive Summary
    2.1 Global Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Size
    2.1.1 Global Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Revenue 2014-2025
    2.1.2 Global Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Sales 2014-2025
    2.2 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Growth Rate by Regions
    2.2.1 Global Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Sales by Regions
    2.2.2 Global Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Revenue by Regions

    3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
    3.1 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.1 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.2 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
    3.1.3 Global Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
    3.2 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Revenue by Manufacturers
    3.2.1 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.2.2 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.3 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Price by Manufacturers
    3.4 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
    3.4.1 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
    3.4.2 Manufacturers Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Product Type
    3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market
    3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Breakdown Data by Product
    4.1 Global Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Sales by Product
    4.2 Global Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Revenue by Product
    4.3 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Price by Product

    5 Breakdown Data by End User
    5.1 Overview
    5.2 Global Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Breakdown Data by End User

    6 North America

    7 Europe

    8 Asia Pacific

    9 Central & South America

    10 Middle East and Africa

    11 Company Profiles

    12 Future Forecast
    12.1 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Forecast by Regions
    12.1.1 Global Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Sales Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.1.2 Global Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Revenue Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.2 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Forecast by Product
    12.2.1 Global Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Sales Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.2.2 Global Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Revenue Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.3 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Forecast by End User
    12.4 North America Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Forecast
    12.5 Europe Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Forecast
    12.6 Asia Pacific Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Forecast
    12.7 Central & South America Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Forecast
    12.8 Middle East and Africa Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Forecast

    13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
    13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
    13.2 Market Challenges
    13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
    13.4 Macroscopic Indicators

    14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
    14.1 Value Chain Analysis
    14.2 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Customers
    14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
    14.3.1 Sales Channels
    14.3.2 Distributors

    15 Research Findings and Conclusion

    16 Appendix
    16.1 Research Methodology
    16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
    16.1.2 Data Source
    16.2 Author Details
    16.3 Disclaimer

    Continued…

