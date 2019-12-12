Exploration and Production (EandP) Software Market 2020 Size, Supply-Demand, Product Type and End User Analysis to 2025

Global “Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market” research provides a complete analysis of the market which bring out the complete understandings of the industry, the report aims to deliver an opportunity for companies to recognize the modern trends, present Exploration & Production (E&P) Software market situation, government initiatives, and technologies related to the market. In addition, it helps the venture investors in understanding the businesses well and take good decisions.

Know About Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market:

The growing technological advancements in the upstream sector of oil & gas has been identified as one of the key factors driving the growth of exploration and production (E&P) software.

In 2018, the global Exploration & Production (E&P) Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

Top Key Manufacturers in Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market:

Schlumberger

Paradigm

ION Geophysical

Ikon Science

INT

Exprodat Consulting

GEPlan Consulting

Landmark Solutions

Baker Hughes

IHS

Emerson

Peloton

Computer Modelling Group

Petroleum Experts

Kongsberg Gruppen

GE Oil & Gas

OVS Group

Regions Covered in the Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Report are: USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa. Internet & Communication Market by Applications:

On-shore

Off-shore Internet & Communication Market by Types:

Risk Management Mapping

Seismic Amplitude Analysis

Portfolio Aggregation

Performance Tracking

Navigation System

Resource Valuation

Resource Characterization

Reservoir Simulation