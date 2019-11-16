Explosive Trace Detection (ETD) Market 2019: Determined by Global Business Summary, Data Source, Size, Methodology and Resolutions Forecast to 2025

Global “Explosive Trace Detection (ETD) Market” report 2019 provides all the necessary details about industry overview and manufacturing, cost structure, applications, sales market, consumption value and sale price, and top companies. learn details of Explosive Trace Detection (ETD) market and its forecast to 2025 with key companies profile, supply, demand, and analysis

Explosive Trace Detection (ETD) Market Report Includes Major Key-Players:

Cobham

FLIR Systems

L3 Technologies

Safran

Smiths Group

Autoclear

Chemring Group

General Electric (GE)

Morphix Technologies

Westminster Group About Explosive Trace Detection (ETD) Market: Devices or equipment used for the detection of explosives employ a wide range of technologies, focusing on either bulk explosives or traces of explosives.The handheld explosive trace detection (ETD) equipment segment dominated the explosive trace detection (ETD) equipment market.The Americas accounted for the major share of the explosive trace detection (ETD) equipment market and will continue to retain its dominant position during the forecast period as well. The growing number of air passengers coupled with the rapid migration to countries such as the US, Canada, and Mexico is fueling the growth of the market in this region. Moreover, the predominant use of bomb detection equipment as a precautionary measure to enforce stringent security measures also spurs the growth of the market.The global Explosive Trace Detection (ETD) market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025. Geographical Coverage: USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others. Explosive Trace Detection (ETD) Market by Applications:

Military

Civilian Explosive Trace Detection (ETD) Market by Types:

Handheld

Ground-mounted