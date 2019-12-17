Explosive Trace Detection (ETD) Market 2019 Explosive Factors of Revenue by Key Vendors Size, Demand, Development Strategy, Future Trends and Market Growth Research Report

Global “Explosive Trace Detection (ETD) Market” report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the leading manufacturers, countries, revenue, consumption, suppliers, production, sales, opportunities, market risk, market driving force.

Devices or equipment used for the detection of explosives employ a wide range of technologies, focusing on either bulk explosives or traces of explosives.

The handheld explosive trace detection (ETD) equipment segment dominated the explosive trace detection (ETD) equipment market.

The Americas accounted for the major share of the explosive trace detection (ETD) equipment market and will continue to retain its dominant position during the forecast period as well. The growing number of air passengers coupled with the rapid migration to countries such as the US, Canada, and Mexico is fueling the growth of the market in this region. Moreover, the predominant use of bomb detection equipment as a precautionary measure to enforce stringent security measures also spurs the growth of the market.

The Explosive Trace Detection (ETD) market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Explosive Trace Detection (ETD).

