Explosive Trace Detection (ETD) Market: Classification, Opportunities, Types, Applications, Status and Forecast to 2023

The “Explosive Trace Detection (ETD) Market” 2019 report provides key statistics on the market status of the Explosive Trace Detection (ETD) Market manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the Explosive Trace Detection (ETD) Market industry.

There are speculations about Global Explosive Trace Detection (ETD) Market to strongly dominate the global economy with a substantial growth rate in the coming years. Promptly developing industry infrastructure, increased product commercialization, and drifting demands of the Explosive Trace Detection (ETD) are strengthening Explosive Trace Detection (ETD) industry’s footholds to become more influential and significantly contribute to international revenue generation.

The Explosive Trace Detection (ETD) market is predicted to develop CAGR at 8.55% during the forecast period 2018-2023. It also talks about the market size of different segments and their growth aspects.

About Explosive Trace Detection (ETD) Market:

The rapid increase in air passenger numbers has resulted in significant changes in the standard operating procedure (SOP) of airport terminals as they need to manage this growth with minimum capacity constraints while ensuring no lapses in security protocols. Terror threats have augmented the level of security at various checkpoints, resulting in the incorporation of advanced machinery to perform rapid scanning of people and baggage for explosives and other threats such as chemical weapons. Hence, companies are expanding their product offerings with compact systems to ensure minimal installation constraints in tight spaces at various entry and exit points in an airport. Thus, the growing adoption of advanced automated scanning systems will significantly contribute to the global ETD market during the forecast period. Ouranalysts have predicted that the explosive trace detection (ETD) market will register a CAGR of almost 11% by 2023.

List of the Key Players of Explosive Trace Detection (ETD):

Chemring Group PLC

FLIR Systems Inc.

L3 Technologies Inc.

OSI Systems Inc.