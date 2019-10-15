 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Market Research Report 2019 | Includes Key Companies to Watch, Key Developments, and SWOT Analysis

Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Market 2019 shows the continuous positive developments in major regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Market report comprises significant data, existing market trends, technical modernization, future technologies and the practical progress in Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems industry. Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Market report also gives analysis of competitive landscape, sales, price, revenue, gross margin, market share, market risks, opportunities, market barriers and challenges.

Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems is a new treatment method aimed at heart and lung failure disease. ECMO transport is an effective method of transferring patients with severe ARDS. It has multiple causes, and the diagnosis should be investigated and treatment commenced during ECMO. Since ECMO is a complicated and high-risk therapy, adequate training in its performance and creation of a referring hospital network are essential.

Competitive Market Share:

Key Players Analysis: Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems market report includes following top manufacturers in terms of sales, price, revenue, gross margin and market share. Some of the top players include: –

  • Medtronic
  • Maquet Holding
  • Sorin Group
  • Xenios AG
  • ALung Technologies. and many more

    Scope of Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Report:

  • In 2016, the global extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) system market is dominated by North America (39.17%) and Europe (38.12%). The market in USA is growing due to improved patient safety and awareness among the doctors and patients for low flow aesthetic agents. The Asian market is growing due to increasing adoption rate of ECMO machine in hospitals, success rate of ECMO & government initiatives, and growing awareness towards ECMO.
  • This market is segmented and forecast on the basis of modality, application and geography. The modality comprises of Veno Artrial (VA), Veno Venous (VV), in 2016 the Veno Venous (VV) contributed to 64.47% of global market of ECMO system industry.
  • The worldwide market for Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.9% over the next five years, will reach 440 million US$ in 2024, from 330 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.

    Market Segmentation, By Product & Application:

    Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Market Analysis by Types: Each type is studied as market share, revenue (Million USD), market forecast, price, gross margin and more similar information.

    Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • VA (Veno-Arterial) ECMO
  • VV (Veno-Venous) ECMO

    Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

  • Neonatal
  • Pediatric
  • Adult

    Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Market, By Region:

    Geographically, Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems market is analyzed as market size, status and prospect, revenue, growth rate, market share, sales, production, consumption, imports & exports analysis, and consumption forecast.

    North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Detailed TOC of Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024: Table of Contents

    1 Market Overview

        1.1 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Introduction

        1.2 Market Analysis by Type

        1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

        1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

            1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

            1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

            1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

            1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

        1.5 Market Dynamics

            1.5.1 Market Opportunities

            1.5.2 Market Risk

            1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

        2.1 Company 2

            2.1.1 Business Overview

            2.1.2 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Type and Applications

                2.1.2.1 Product A

                2.1.2.2 Product B

            2.1.3 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

        2.2 Company 1

            2.2.1 Business Overview

            2.2.2 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Type and Applications

                2.2.2.1 Product A

                2.2.2.2 Product B

            2.2.3 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

    3 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

        3.1 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

        3.2 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

        3.3 Market Concentration Rate

            3.3.1 Top 3 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Manufacturer Market Share in 2017

            3.3.2 Top 6 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Manufacturer Market Share in 2017

        3.4 Market Competition Trend

     

