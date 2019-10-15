Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Market Research Report 2019 | Includes Key Companies to Watch, Key Developments, and SWOT Analysis

Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Market 2019 shows the continuous positive developments in major regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Market report comprises significant data, existing market trends, technical modernization, future technologies and the practical progress in Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems industry. Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Market report also gives analysis of competitive landscape, sales, price, revenue, gross margin, market share, market risks, opportunities, market barriers and challenges.

Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems is a new treatment method aimed at heart and lung failure disease. ECMO transport is an effective method of transferring patients with severe ARDS. It has multiple causes, and the diagnosis should be investigated and treatment commenced during ECMO. Since ECMO is a complicated and high-risk therapy, adequate training in its performance and creation of a referring hospital network are essential.

In 2016, the global extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) system market is dominated by North America (39.17%) and Europe (38.12%). The market in USA is growing due to improved patient safety and awareness among the doctors and patients for low flow aesthetic agents. The Asian market is growing due to increasing adoption rate of ECMO machine in hospitals, success rate of ECMO & government initiatives, and growing awareness towards ECMO.

This market is segmented and forecast on the basis of modality, application and geography. The modality comprises of Veno Artrial (VA), Veno Venous (VV), in 2016 the Veno Venous (VV) contributed to 64.47% of global market of ECMO system industry.

The worldwide market for Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.9% over the next five years, will reach 440 million US$ in 2024, from 330 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.

Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Market Segment by Type, covers:

VA (Veno-Arterial) ECMO

VV (Veno-Venous) ECMO Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

Neonatal

Pediatric