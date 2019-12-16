Extruded Graphite Market 2019-2024 Research Reports by Size, Types, Applications and Regions

About Extruded Graphite:

Extruded graphite is graphite that produced by extrusion technology during the molding process. In graphite industry, extruded graphite specifically refers to product under the special graphite category.Extruded graphite usually possesses better heat resistance quality and less bulk density compared with other types of special graphite. Extruded graphite is mainly used to produce less exposed graphite products, such as heating bodies, components for industrial equipment and vacuum furnaces for heat treatment of metals, PVD and CVD coating equipment and other structural elements for specialized technologies.

Pitch Impregnated Type

Un-impregnated Type

Round Type

Square Type Major Applications covered in the Extruded Graphite Market report are:

Heat Treating Field

Foundry & HY Metallurgy Field

Chemical Processing Field

For industry structure analysis, the extruded graphite industry concentration is relatively high. The top six producers account for around 50% of the market. Regionally, EU is the biggest production region of extruded graphite, also the whole industry. USA and China also produce large amount of extruded graphite per year.

For price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of extruded graphite producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers. The price of the major raw material petroleum coke and needle cokes varies according to the crude oil price. Also, competition landscape of product is relevant to the price trend. This year, as the downturn of global crude oil industry and increasing fierce competition, the extruded graphite price would keep decreasing for at least the following 1 year.

The worldwide market for Extruded Graphite is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.5% over the next five years, will reach 160 million US$ in 2024, from 120 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.