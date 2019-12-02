Extruded Graphite Market 2019 | Manufactures, Types, Applications and Growth Forecast to 2024

Global “Extruded Graphite Market” research report forecast from 2019-2024 gives in-depth information of top Key players in their respective regions/countries. This report provides overview of Extruded Graphite Market by Defining, specifying, Classifying the reason for growth factor. The report includes Manufactures, Types and Applications.

Extruded Graphite Market Research Report covers the point related to Productions, Categories, Requests and Counties. Manufactures help to grow the economy by generating productivity, inspiring research and development, and investing in the future evolution.

Extruded Graphite Market Manufactures:

SGL Group

Tokai Carbon

Mersen

GrafTech

Nippon Carbon

IBIDEN

Morgan

Graphite India Ltd

SEC Carbon

Schunk

Toyo Tanso

DaTong XinCheng

Fangda Carbon

Weihou Carbon

Weiji Carbon Extruded Graphite Market Types:

Pitch Impregnated Type

Un-impregnated Type

Round Type

Square Type Extruded Graphite Market Applications:

Heat Treating Field

Foundry & HY Metallurgy Field

Chemical Processing Field

Others Scope of Reports:

For industry structure analysis, the extruded graphite industry concentration is relatively high. The top six producers account for around 50% of the market. Regionally, EU is the biggest production region of extruded graphite, also the whole industry. USA and China also produce large amount of extruded graphite per year.

For price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of extruded graphite producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers. The price of the major raw material petroleum coke and needle cokes varies according to the crude oil price. Also, competition landscape of product is relevant to the price trend. This year, as the downturn of global crude oil industry and increasing fierce competition, the extruded graphite price would keep decreasing for at least the following 1 year.

The worldwide market for Extruded Graphite is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.5% over the next five years, will reach 160 million US$ in 2024, from 120 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.