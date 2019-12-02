 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Extruded Graphite Market 2019 | Manufactures, Types, Applications and Growth Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 2, 2019

Extruded Graphite

GlobalExtruded Graphite Marketresearch report forecast from 2019-2024 gives in-depth information of top Key players in their respective regions/countries. This report provides overview of Extruded Graphite Market by Defining, specifying, Classifying the reason for growth factor. The report includes Manufactures, Types and Applications.

Extruded Graphite Market Research Report covers the point related to Productions, Categories, Requests and Counties. Manufactures help to grow the economy by generating productivity, inspiring research and development, and investing in the future evolution.

Extruded Graphite Market Manufactures:

  • SGL Group
  • Tokai Carbon
  • Mersen
  • GrafTech
  • Nippon Carbon
  • IBIDEN
  • Morgan
  • Graphite India Ltd
  • SEC Carbon
  • Schunk
  • Toyo Tanso
  • DaTong XinCheng
  • Fangda Carbon
  • Weihou Carbon
  • Weiji Carbon

    Extruded Graphite Market Types:

  • Pitch Impregnated Type
  • Un-impregnated Type
  • Round Type
  • Square Type

    Extruded Graphite Market Applications:

  • Heat Treating Field
  • Foundry & HY Metallurgy Field
  • Chemical Processing Field
  • Others

    Scope of Reports:

  • For industry structure analysis, the extruded graphite industry concentration is relatively high. The top six producers account for around 50% of the market. Regionally, EU is the biggest production region of extruded graphite, also the whole industry. USA and China also produce large amount of extruded graphite per year.
  • For price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of extruded graphite producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers. The price of the major raw material petroleum coke and needle cokes varies according to the crude oil price. Also, competition landscape of product is relevant to the price trend. This year, as the downturn of global crude oil industry and increasing fierce competition, the extruded graphite price would keep decreasing for at least the following 1 year.
  • The worldwide market for Extruded Graphite is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.5% over the next five years, will reach 160 million US$ in 2024, from 120 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Extruded Graphite in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The objectives of Extruded Graphite Market included in report are:

    • To analyze and study the global Extruded Graphite Market capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024);
    • Focuses on the key Extruded Graphite manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.
    • Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
    • To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
    • To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
    • To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
    • To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
    • To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
    • To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the Extruded Graphite market.
    • To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

    No.of Pages: 136

    1 Extruded Graphite Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Extruded Graphite by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2019

    1.3 Global Extruded Graphite Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Extruded Graphite Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Extruded Graphite Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Extruded Graphite Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Extruded Graphite Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Extruded Graphite Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Extruded Graphite Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Extruded Graphite Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

