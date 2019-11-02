Extruded Graphite Market 2019 Sales, Size, Revenue, Market Share and Growth Rate to 2024

Global “Extruded Graphite Market” Report cover definite aggressive standpoint including the piece of the overall industry and profiles of the key members working in the worldwide market. The Extruded Graphite market report gives a top to bottom diagram of Product Specification, innovation, product type and production analysis considering major factors, such as Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin.

About Extruded Graphite

Extruded graphite is graphite that produced by extrusion technology during the molding process. In graphite industry, extruded graphite specifically refers to product under the special graphite category.Extruded graphite usually possesses better heat resistance quality and less bulk density compared with other types of special graphite. Extruded graphite is mainly used to produce less exposed graphite products, such as heating bodies, components for industrial equipment and vacuum furnaces for heat treatment of metals, PVD and CVD coating equipment and other structural elements for specialized technologies.

Extruded Graphite Market Key Players:

Global Extruded Graphite market is a growing market into the Healthcare sector at present years. The Extruded Graphite has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years. Scope of the Report: This report focuses on the Extruded Graphite in Global market, especially in United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Extruded Graphite Market Types:

Pitch Impregnated Type

Un-impregnated Type

Round Type

Square Type Extruded Graphite Market Applications:

Heat Treating Field

Foundry & HY Metallurgy Field

Chemical Processing Field

For industry structure analysis, the extruded graphite industry concentration is relatively high. The top six producers account for around 50% of the market. Regionally, EU is the biggest production region of extruded graphite, also the whole industry. USA and China also produce large amount of extruded graphite per year.

For price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of extruded graphite producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers. The price of the major raw material petroleum coke and needle cokes varies according to the crude oil price. Also, competition landscape of product is relevant to the price trend. This year, as the downturn of global crude oil industry and increasing fierce competition, the extruded graphite price would keep decreasing for at least the following 1 year.

The worldwide market for Extruded Graphite is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.5% over the next five years, will reach 160 million US$ in 2024, from 120 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.