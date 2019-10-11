Extruded Graphite Market Size 2019 Strong Development by Key Players, Emerging Technology and Forecast to 2024

Global “Extruded Graphite Market” report shares data and relevant insights giving current state of Extruded Graphite industry to make this research significant tool by segmenting on the basis of product and application. Extruded Graphite market top level players are analysed in report based on current and future development status, and Extruded Graphite market estimations from 2019 to 2024 in terms of revenue and volume.

Extruded Graphite Market Dominating Key Players:

SGL Group

Tokai Carbon

Mersen

GrafTech

Nippon Carbon

IBIDEN

Morgan

Graphite India Ltd

SEC Carbon

Schunk

Toyo Tanso

DaTong XinCheng

Fangda Carbon

Weihou Carbon

Weiji Carbon About Extruded Graphite: Extruded graphite is graphite that produced by extrusion technology during the molding process. In graphite industry, extruded graphite specifically refers to product under the special graphite category.Extruded graphite usually possesses better heat resistance quality and less bulk density compared with other types of special graphite. Extruded graphite is mainly used to produce less exposed graphite products, such as heating bodies, components for industrial equipment and vacuum furnaces for heat treatment of metals, PVD and CVD coating equipment and other structural elements for specialized technologies. Extruded Graphite Market Types:

Pitch Impregnated Type

Un-impregnated Type

Round Type

Square Type Extruded Graphite Market Applications:

Heat Treating Field

Foundry & HY Metallurgy Field

Chemical Processing Field