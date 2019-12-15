Extruded Snacks Market 2020 – Global Industry Outlook by 2025, Analysis Covers Size and Share, Key Driving Factors, Demand Status and Research

Global "Extruded Snacks Market" Report 2020 offers an extensive analysis of Extruded Snacks industry with the business strategy, changing market status, current market size, share, sales, volume, import/export scenario. It also defines the structure of market segmentation, cost structure, manufacturing process, and raw material used. Extruded Snacks market report will shed light on many critical points and trends of the industry which are useful for our esteemed clients. The report analysis the market of Extruded Snacks by main manufactures and geographic regions.

Extruded Snacks Market Analysis:

Extruded snacks are products produced by either direct or indirect extrusion. The extrusion technology can produce a wide array of products, and the process is time effective, simple, and offers flexible designing with the product.

The potatoes segment is the largest product segment in the extruded snacks market and accounted for around 34% of the total market share. Increasing per capita consumption in the developed regions like Europe and North America is a major driver for the growth of the extruded potato snacks segment. Moreover, the changing taste preferences from various regions has motivated the global vendors to introduce region-specific flavored snacks, which will further spur this segmentâs growth over the next few years.

Hypermarkets and supermarkets contributed to a significant share of extruded snacks market and accounted for more than 53% of the overall market revenue. These stores are equipped with multiple options and varieties of extruded snacks from various brands. Consumers prefer hypermarkets and supermarkets for their shopping due to the in-store promotions by retailers and price comparisons. The high level of manufacturer dependence on the shelf space of these channels will propel the growth prospects of this segment in the future.

The global Extruded Snacks market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Some Major Players of Extruded Snacks Market Are:

Calbee

Diamonds Foods

Frito-Lay

ITC

Kelloggs

Old Dutch Foods

Arca Continental

Amica Chips

Aperitivos Flaper

AUEVSS

Axium Foods

Bag Snacks

JFC International

Mondelez International

Universal Robina

Want Want Holdings

Extruded Snacks Market Segmentation by Types:

PotatoCornRiceMixed GrainsOther

Extruded Snacks Market Segmentation by Applications:

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Independent Retailers

Convenience Stores

Region and Country Coverage:

Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

North America: USA, Canada

South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

The Report Covers the Following Questions:

What are the cutting-edge technologies responsible for driving the growth of the market?

What are the main applications of the market? What are the growth prospects to the market applications into the market?

At what stage of development are the key market products?

What are the shortcomings that has to face to become commercially viable? Is their growth and commercialization dependent on cost declines or technological/application breakthroughs?

What is the outlook for the industry?

What difference does performance characteristics of Extruded Snacks create from those of established entities?

Target Audience of the Global Extruded Snacks Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

