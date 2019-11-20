 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Fabric Softener Market 2019: Size, Volume, Value, Sales Price, Status and Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 20, 2019

Fabric Softener

Global “Fabric Softener Marketoffers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Fabric Softener in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Fabric Softener Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • &G
  • Unilever
  • Church & Dwight
  • Colgate
  • Henkel
  • Ecover
  • Scjohnson
  • Werner & Mertz
  • Sodalis
  • KAO
  • Lion
  • Mitsuei
  • Pigeon
  • AlEn
  • Blue Moon
  • Lvsan
  • Liby
  • Yipinjing

  • The report provides a basic overview of the Fabric Softener industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

    Fabric Softener Market Types:

  • Liquid Fabric Softener
  • Fabric Softener Sheets

    Fabric Softener Market Applications:

  • Supermarket
  • Store

    Finally, the Fabric Softener market report gives detail insight of sales channel, distributors, traders and dealers, sales channel, direct marketing, indirect marketing, marketing channel future trend, distributors, traders and dealers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology, analyst introduction, data source.

    In a word, the Fabric Softener market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

    Scope of Report:

  • Fabric softener is a product used while laundering to make clothes soft and eliminate static cling. The first fabric softeners were developed by the textile industry during the early twentieth century. In the late 1970s manufacturers found a way to deliver fabric softening benefits in a dryer sheet format. So, there are two types of fabric softener, such as fabric softener sheets and liquid fabric softener. Liquid fabric softener, which has longer history, is used more wildly than fabric softener sheets. In 2016, global consumption of liquid fabric softener is about 3714 K MT.
  • Owing to abundant raw material resource and mature manufacture process, fabric softener suppliers are distributed all over the world. Among them, P&G, Unilever, Church & Dwight, Colgate, Henkel, Ecover, Scjohnson, Werner & Mertz, Sodalis, KAO, Lion, Mitsuei, Pigeon, AlEn, Blue Moon, Lvsan, Liby and Yipinjing are global major suppliers. P&G and Unilever are global top two suppliers, which separately took a sales share of 16.63% and 13.04% in 2016.
  • The worldwide market for Fabric Softener is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Fabric Softener in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

