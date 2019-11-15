 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Factor VIII Deficiency Treatment Market 2019 Global Share, Size, Business Growth, Trend, Segmentation, Top Key Players Analysis Industry and Forecast to 2025

November 15, 2019

The research report gives an overview of "Factor VIII Deficiency Treatment Market" by analysing various key segments of this Factor VIII Deficiency Treatment market based on the trends, types and applications, and end-use industries.

Regions covered in the Factor VIII Deficiency Treatment Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

Know About Factor VIII Deficiency Treatment Market: 

Factor VIII is an essential blood-clotting protein, which is also known as an antihemophilic factor. In individuals, factor VIII is encoded by F8 gene. Defects in F8 gene lead to hemophilia A, a recessive X-linked coagulation disorder. Factor VIII is generated in liver sinusoidal cells and endothelial cells outside the liver across the body. This protein mixes in the bloodstream in an inactive form, and binds to another molecule called von Willebrand factor, until a damage to blood vessels occur. In response to injury, coagulation factor VIII gets activated and separates from von Willebrand factor.The global hemophilia A drugs market segment accounted for the majority market share and will continue to dominate the factor 8 deficiency treatment market for the next few years. Some of the major factors responsible for the market segments growth is the growing incidence of hemophilia A, the development of novel drugs with extended action, and the increased adoption of prophylactic treatment. Additionally, growing demand for novel recombinant extended half-life products, the emergence of monoclonal antibodies and gene therapy products, and launch of plasma-derived products for recombinant factor VIII at low costs, will also further drive the growth of the factor VIII deficiency treatment market.In 2018, the global Factor VIII Deficiency Treatment market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

Top Key Manufacturers in Factor VIII Deficiency Treatment Market:

  • Pfizer
  • Shire
  • Bayer HealthCare
  • CSL
  • Grifols
  • Novo Nordisk
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche
  • Kedrion
  • Octapharma
  • Biogen Idec
  • BioMarin Pharmaceutical
  • Sangamo Therapeutics
  • Spark Therapeutics
  • Swedish Orphan Biovitrum
  • Uniqure NV
  • Amarna Therapeutics
  • Dimension Therapeutics

    Factor VIII Deficiency Treatment Market by Applications:

  • Hospitals
  • Clinics
  • Other

    Factor VIII Deficiency Treatment Market by Types:

  • Hemophilia A Drugs
  • Hemophilia A Inhibitors Treatment
  • Von Willebrand Disease Treatment

    Key Questions Answered in This Report:

    • What will the market size be in 2025 and what will the growth rate be?
    • What are the key market trends?
    • What is driving this market?
    • What are the challenges to market growth?
    • Who are the key vendors in this market space?

    Major Points from Table of Contents:
    1 Study Coverage
    1.1 Factor VIII Deficiency Treatment Product
    1.2 Market Segments
    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
    1.4 Market by Type
    1.4.1 Global Factor VIII Deficiency Treatment Market Size Growth Rate by Product
    1.5 Market by End User
    1.5.1 Global Factor VIII Deficiency Treatment Market Size Growth Rate by End User
    1.6 Study Objectives
    1.7 Years Considered

    2 Executive Summary
    2.1 Global Factor VIII Deficiency Treatment Market Size
    2.1.1 Global Factor VIII Deficiency Treatment Revenue 2014-2025
    2.1.2 Global Factor VIII Deficiency Treatment Sales 2014-2025
    2.2 Factor VIII Deficiency Treatment Growth Rate by Regions
    2.2.1 Global Factor VIII Deficiency Treatment Sales by Regions
    2.2.2 Global Factor VIII Deficiency Treatment Revenue by Regions

    3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
    3.1 Factor VIII Deficiency Treatment Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.1 Factor VIII Deficiency Treatment Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.2 Factor VIII Deficiency Treatment Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
    3.1.3 Global Factor VIII Deficiency Treatment Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
    3.2 Factor VIII Deficiency Treatment Revenue by Manufacturers
    3.2.1 Factor VIII Deficiency Treatment Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.2.2 Factor VIII Deficiency Treatment Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.3 Factor VIII Deficiency Treatment Price by Manufacturers
    3.4 Factor VIII Deficiency Treatment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
    3.4.1 Factor VIII Deficiency Treatment Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
    3.4.2 Manufacturers Factor VIII Deficiency Treatment Product Type
    3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Factor VIII Deficiency Treatment Market
    3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Breakdown Data by Product
    4.1 Global Factor VIII Deficiency Treatment Sales by Product
    4.2 Global Factor VIII Deficiency Treatment Revenue by Product
    4.3 Factor VIII Deficiency Treatment Price by Product

    5 Breakdown Data by End User
    5.1 Overview
    5.2 Global Factor VIII Deficiency Treatment Breakdown Data by End User

    6 North America
    6.1 North America Factor VIII Deficiency Treatment by Countries
    6.1.1 North America Factor VIII Deficiency Treatment Sales by Countries
    6.1.2 North America Factor VIII Deficiency Treatment Revenue by Countries
    6.1.3 United States
    6.1.4 Canada
    6.1.5 Mexico
    6.2 North America Factor VIII Deficiency Treatment by Product
    6.3 North America Factor VIII Deficiency Treatment by End User

    7 Europe
    7.1 Europe Factor VIII Deficiency Treatment by Countries
    7.1.1 Europe Factor VIII Deficiency Treatment Sales by Countries
    7.1.2 Europe Factor VIII Deficiency Treatment Revenue by Countries
    7.1.3 Germany
    7.1.4 France
    7.1.5 UK
    7.1.6 Italy
    7.1.7 Russia
    7.2 Europe Factor VIII Deficiency Treatment by Product
    7.3 Europe Factor VIII Deficiency Treatment by End User

    8 Asia Pacific
    8.1 Asia Pacific Factor VIII Deficiency Treatment by Countries
    8.1.1 Asia Pacific Factor VIII Deficiency Treatment Sales by Countries
    8.1.2 Asia Pacific Factor VIII Deficiency Treatment Revenue by Countries
    8.1.3 China
    8.1.4 Japan
    8.1.5 Korea
    8.1.6 India
    8.1.7 Australia
    8.1.8 Indonesia
    8.1.9 Malaysia
    8.1.10 Philippines
    8.1.11 Thailand
    8.1.12 Vietnam
    8.1.13 Singapore
    8.2 Asia Pacific Factor VIII Deficiency Treatment by Product
    8.3 Asia Pacific Factor VIII Deficiency Treatment by End User

    9 Central & South America
    9.1 Central & South America Factor VIII Deficiency Treatment by Countries
    9.1.1 Central & South America Factor VIII Deficiency Treatment Sales by Countries
    9.1.2 Central & South America Factor VIII Deficiency Treatment Revenue by Countries
    9.1.3 Brazil
    9.2 Central & South America Factor VIII Deficiency Treatment by Product
    9.3 Central & South America Factor VIII Deficiency Treatment by End User

    10 Middle East and Africa
    10.1 Middle East and Africa Factor VIII Deficiency Treatment by Countries
    10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Factor VIII Deficiency Treatment Sales by Countries
    10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Factor VIII Deficiency Treatment Revenue by Countries
    10.1.3 GCC Countries
    10.1.4 Turkey
    10.1.5 Egypt
    10.1.6 South Africa
    10.2 Middle East and Africa Factor VIII Deficiency Treatment by Product
    10.3 Middle East and Africa Factor VIII Deficiency Treatment by End User

    11 Company Profiles

    12 Future Forecast
    12.1 Factor VIII Deficiency Treatment Market Forecast by Regions
    12.1.1 Global Factor VIII Deficiency Treatment Sales Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.1.2 Global Factor VIII Deficiency Treatment Revenue Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.2 Factor VIII Deficiency Treatment Market Forecast by Product
    12.2.1 Global Factor VIII Deficiency Treatment Sales Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.2.2 Global Factor VIII Deficiency Treatment Revenue Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.3 Factor VIII Deficiency Treatment Market Forecast by End User
    12.4 North America Factor VIII Deficiency Treatment Forecast
    12.5 Europe Factor VIII Deficiency Treatment Forecast
    12.6 Asia Pacific Factor VIII Deficiency Treatment Forecast
    12.7 Central & South America Factor VIII Deficiency Treatment Forecast
    12.8 Middle East and Africa Factor VIII Deficiency Treatment Forecast

    13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
    13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
    13.2 Market Challenges
    13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
    13.4 Macroscopic Indicators

    14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
    14.1 Value Chain Analysis
    14.2 Factor VIII Deficiency Treatment Customers
    14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
    14.3.1 Sales Channels
    14.3.2 Distributors

    15 Research Findings and Conclusion

    16 Appendix
    16.1 Research Methodology
    16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
    16.1.2 Data Source
    16.2 Author Details
    16.3 Disclaimer

    Continued…

