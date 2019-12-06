Factory Automation Market Size, Share 2019 Global Industry Growth, Segments, Revenue, Manufacturers and 2024 Forecast Research Report

“Factory Automation Market“2019 Industry Research report provides a Business exploration of vital market dynamics and their recent trends, along with relevant market segments. Mostly, classified on the segments of major players, CAGR, product types, applications/end-user and global regions covering North America, South America, Europe, and the Middle-East,& Africa and Asia-Pacific. The report initiated with study introduction which is followed by statistical details of the market that reveals the current market status and future forecast.

Secondly, global Factory Automation Market report conducts a qualitative analysis to present the key manufacturer’s profile, market share, market size, sales volume, gross margin analysis. All the key regions covered in report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. The Factory Automation market share and market outlook of each region from 2019-2023 are presented in this report.

Introduction

Factory automation is the process of using control systems such as computer or robots, and information technologies to handle various complex processes and machineries. The growing IoT technology market is attracting the industry of various verticals to deploy high performing low cost processors, analytic software, cloud computing and, highly distributed system in manufacturing & production process in order to increase the frequency of industrial production and to meet the increasing global consumer demand. These developments are thereby expanding the options to design lower cost and higher value industrial automation systems.

IoT in industries is a growing trend namely in manufacturing, mining, agriculture, oil & gas, and utilities. The new technology adaptation not only building manufacturing more productive, but also making the work smarter than before. With smart manufacturing, businesses can predictively meet the business needs via intelligent & automated actions and would transform businesses into proactive, autonomic organizations.

The changing consumer market has built high need of deployment of technically advanced automation process in manufacturing and production process of an industry. Flexible production system with high end IT enabled process provides fast, and safe production process which is efficient, flexible, reliable and cost-effective solution. The economic pressure which affects performance and growth of an industry is the one of the factor behind utilizing industrial automation process.

To handle these complex processes, and to function the operations smoothly, highly skilled professionals are required. Also, the small & medium size manufacturing industries are still not investing in implementation of automation in their respective factories. These are the major factors that could hinder the growth of factory automation market.

The global factory automation market is expected to grow approximately at USD 241.27 Billion by 2022, approx. 8.59% of CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Players

The key players of factory automation market includes Siemens AG (Germany), ABB Ltd (Switzerland), Emerson Electric Corporation (U.S.), Rockwell Automation (U.S.), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Schneider Electric (France), Rexroth Bosch Group (Germany), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan) and Omron Corporation (Japan) among others.

Global Factory Automation Market Analysis & Forecast, from 2016 to 2022

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the factory automation market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To analyze the factory automation market based on porterÃ¢â¬â¢s five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa.

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment on the basis of type, technologies and end user.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the factory automation market.

Target Audience

Process Automation and Instrumentation Manufacturers

Industrial Robot Manufacturers

MES (Manufacturing Execution System) and MOM (Manufacturing Operations Management) Players

System Integrators

Government Organizations

Research/Consultancy firms

Key Findings

The global factory automation market is expected to reach USD 241.27 Billion by 2022.

By Type, fixed automation sub segment in factory automation market accounts for the largest market share and is growing with approximately ~10% CAGR during forecast period.

By Technologies, supervisory control and data acquisition segment holds the largest market share and is growing with approximately ~11% CAGR by the end of forecast period.

By End User, manufacturing sub segment holds the largest market share and is growing with approximately 7% CAGR by the end of forecast period.

Geographically, North America region has been projected to hold the largest market share in global factory automation market whereas, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the factory automation market.

Regional and Country Analysis of Factory automation Market Estimation and Forecast

The ongoing global trend towards factory automation is being reflected by an increase in the number of industrial robots in the U.S. market. Also, there has been an upward trend in factory automation in the Asia pacific region. On the basis of region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. It has been observed that North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

The reports also cover country level analysis:

North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Rest of the Europe

Asia Ã¢â¬â Pacific

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o India

o Rest of the Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Factory Automation Market Analyse according to leading players, Competitive landscape, geographical regions, top manufacturers, types, and applications forecast over a period of 2019 to 2023. Geographically, this report is divided into many key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and rate of Factory Automation Market 2019 in these regions, from 2018 to 2023 (forecast), covering: North America, China, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

The Objectives of this report are:

To define, describe, and analyze the Factory Automation market on the basis of product type, application, and region

To forecast and analyze the size of the Factory Automation market (in terms of value) in six key regions, namely, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and South America

To forecast and analyze the Factory Automation market at country-level in each region

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trends and its contribution to the Factory Automation market

To analyze opportunities in the Factory Automation market for stakeholders by identifying high-growth segments of the market

Key Questions Answered in Factory Automation market report:

What will the market size be in 2023 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Factory Automation Market Report Provides Comprehensive Analysis as Following:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market size & shares

Market trends and dynamics

Market Drivers and Opportunities

Market Analysis and Segmentation

Competitive landscape

Supply and demand

Technological inventions in Factory Automation trade

Marketing Channel Development Trend

Factory Automation Market Positioning

Pricing Strategy

Brand Strategy

Target consumer

Distributors/Traders List enclosed in Positioning Factory Automation Market

Factory Automation Market report provides you a visible, one-stop breakdown of the leading product, submarkets and market leaders revenue forecasts till 2023. In conclusion, Factory Automation Market 2019 report presents the descriptive analysis of the Factory Automation Market Major Key-players, Types, Application and Forecast Period knowledge which is able to function a profitable guide for all the Factory Automation Market competitors.

