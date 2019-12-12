Fall Protection Equipments Market 2019 Revenue, Size, Growth Rate, Customer Needs, Trend, Manufacturers and Forecast 2024

About Fall Protection Equipments:

Fall protection equipment is the equipment planned for a worker who could lose his or her balance at height, in order to control or eliminate injury potential.

Fall Protection Equipments Market Manufactures:

3M

MSA

Petzl

Karam

TRACTEL

SKYLOTEC GmbH

Honeywell

ABS Safety

FallTech

Elk River

Bergman & Beving

Irudek 2000

Guardian

GEMTOR

FrenchCreek

Safe Approach

Super Anchor Safety

Sellstrom

P&P Safety

CSS Worksafe

Harness

Lanyard

Self Retracting Lifeline

Belt

Others Fall Protection Equipments Market Applications:

Construction

Manufacturing

Oil and Gas

Oil and Gas

Other

United States has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Fall Protection Equipments market, while the Europe is the second sales volume market for Fall Protection Equipments in 2016.

In the industry, 3M profits most in 2016 and recent years, while MSA and Petzl ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 19.70%, 3.73% and 2.26% in 2016.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.

Fall Protection Equipments technology is much mature now, and new enterprises can not surpass existing famous brands on reputation or design in the short term. So, the study group recommends the new entrants need to be considered carefully before enter into this field.

The worldwide market for Fall Protection Equipments is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.