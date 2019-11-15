 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Far-field Speech Recognition Industry 2019 Research Report by Size, Trends, Growth factor and Market Dynamics

By Joann Wilson on November 15, 2019

Far-field Speech Recognition

Global “Far-field Speech Recognition Marketoffers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Far-field Speech Recognition in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Far-field Speech Recognition Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • Synaptics
  • Texas Instruments
  • Andrea Electronics
  • Cirrus Logic
  • Microsemi
  • DSP Group
  • Qualcomm
  • Sensory
  • STMicroelectronics
  • Harman
  • Meeami Technologies
  • Alango
  • Xmos
  • Mightyworks
  • Matrix Labs
  • Fortemedia
  • Retune-DSP
  • Knowles
  • Vocal Technologies
  • Vesper Technologies

    The report provides a basic overview of the Far-field Speech Recognition industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

    Far-field Speech Recognition Market Types:

  • Single Microphone
  • Linear Microphone
  • Circular Microphone

    Far-field Speech Recognition Market Applications:

  • Smart TV/STB
  • Smart Speakers
  • Automotive
  • Robotics
  • Others

    Finally, the Far-field Speech Recognition market report gives detail insight of sales channel, distributors, traders and dealers, sales channel, direct marketing, indirect marketing, marketing channel future trend, distributors, traders and dealers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology, analyst introduction, data source.

    In a word, the Far-field Speech Recognition market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

    Scope of Report:

  • The global Far-field Speech Recognition market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.
  • The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
  • North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Far-field Speech Recognition.
  • Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.
  • This report studies the Far-field Speech Recognition market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Far-field Speech Recognition market by product type and applications/end industries.

    No.of Pages: 137

    1 Far-field Speech Recognition Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Far-field Speech Recognition by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Far-field Speech Recognition Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Far-field Speech Recognition Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Far-field Speech Recognition Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Far-field Speech Recognition Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Far-field Speech Recognition Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Far-field Speech Recognition Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Far-field Speech Recognition Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Far-field Speech Recognition Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

