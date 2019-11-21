Farnesene Market 2019 | Worldwide Industry Share, Size, Gross Margin, Trend, Future Demand, Analysis by Top Leading Player and Forecast Till 2024

This report studies the “Farnesene Market” status and outlook of main regions, from angles of players, nations, product forms and finish industries, this report examines the main players in the global market, and divides the Farnesene market by product type and applications/end sectors.

Short Details of Farnesene Market Report – Farnesene is a pale yellow to yellow liquid with a vegetative scent and a taste of green vegetables with a fruity aftertaste.

Global Farnesene market competition by top manufacturers

Amyris Brasil(DSM)

ADL Biopharma

Global farnesene industry is concentrated highly. Currently, there are two producing companies Amyris Brasil and ADL Biopharma. Actually, the industry is dominated by Amyris. Amyris Brasi once was the subsidiary of Amyris and was sold to DSM in the year end of 2017. ADL Biopharma has offered contract manufacturing for Amyris from the year of 2018. In order to expand the business further, Amyris keeps active to seek cooperation with leading chemical and materials manufacturers globally.

Total consumption of farnesene was 12167 MT in 2018. North America was the largest consumption region. In 2018, it occupied 68.41% consumption share.

Farnesene could be applied in many fields, such as Nutraceuticals, Polymers & Adhesives, Solvents, Tires & LFR, Cosmetics and so no. Nutraceuticals is the main application field with 46.55% consumption share in 2018. As for other application, demand from Tires & LFR has great potential as there are Japanese manufacturers are promoting the business of LFR.The worldwide market for Farnesene is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 11.9% over the next five years, will reach 83 million US$ in 2024, from 47 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Farnesene in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Beta Farnesene

Alpha Farnesene





By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Nutraceuticals

Polymers & Adhesives

Solvents

Tires & LFR

Cosmetics

Others





