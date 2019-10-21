Fast Attack Craft Market Overview, Demand, Size, Growth, Worldwide Analysis & Forecast to 2025

Global “Fast Attack Craft Market” latest research report provides an in-depth analysis of classifications, applications and market chain structure. The Fast Attack Craft report also consists of development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status of Fast Attack Craft market.

Fast Attack Craft market report covers the top leading vendors in their recent global market. This market research report also lists other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the Fast Attack Craft market during the forecast period.

Geographical Coverage: USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Fast Attack Craft Market Report Includes Major Key-Players:

BAE Systems

Damen Shipyards Group

Fincantieri

Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL)

Navantia

CMN Group

Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers

Lurssen

China Shipbuilding and Offshore Company

Fast attack craft (FAC) are small, fast, agile, and attack-capable warships, which are armed with anti-ship missiles, guns, or torpedoes. FAC are generally operated in the coastal regions as they lack the defensive capabilities to survive in the blue waters. The major benefit of such ships over other warships is their affordability and speed. These boats, when armed with guided missiles, are capable of posing threats to even large capital ships.The missile armed FAC segment accounted for the major shares and dominated this market. The low cost of these boats allows defense authorities to deploy a larger base of missile-armed FAC in their coastlines. The rising arms race and increasing sea-border threats that is inducing countries such as Iran, North Korea, Egypt, China, and India to add such fast attack ships to their naval inventories will drive market growth in the coming years.In terms of geographical regions, EMEA will be the major revenue contributor to the market throughout the forecast period. The growing security threats through maritime routes that induces several countries in EMEA to deploy fast attack boats in the neighboring seas to ensure immediate action during attacks, will boost the markets growth prospects in this region during the predicted period.The global Fast Attack Craft market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

National Defense

Fighting

Other Fast Attack Craft Market by Types:

Missile Armed FAC