Fatty Amine Market 2019-2024: Segmented by Application, Size, Manufactures, Types and Regions

Fatty amine is categorized by production forecast by type, and consumption forecast by application.

About Fatty Amine

Fatty amine is nitrogen derivatives of fatty acids, olefins, or alcohols prepared from natural sources, fats and oils, or petrochemical raw materials. Commercially available fatty amine consists of either a mixture of carbon chains or a specific chain length from C-8âC-22. Fatty amines are cationic surface-active compounds which strongly adhere to surfaces by either physical or chemical bonding. Important commercial products are prepared using fatty amines as reactive intermediates.

Fatty Amine Market Key Players:

Akzo Nobel

Solvay

Kao Chem

Global Amines

P&G Chem

Lonza

Evonik

Akema

Ecogreen Oleochemicals

Indo Amines

NOF Group

Huntsman

Temix International

Sichuan Tianyu Oleochemical

Daxiang Chem

Fusite

Tianzhi Fine Chem

Dachang Chem

Tenghui Oil Chem

Fatty Amine Market Types:

Primary Fatty Amine

Secondary Fatty Amine

Fatty Amine Applications:

Textile Chemicals

Oilfield Chemicals

Daily Chemical

Water Treatment