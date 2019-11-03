 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Fault Indicators Market Report Leading Companies, Spotting Market Dynamics and Business Opportunities 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 3, 2019

Fault

Industry Research Co. expert analysis report titled “Global Fault Indicators Market 2019 By Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” with extraordinary abstract. This analysis report summaries Fault Indicators introduction, analysis by type, application, region, market dynamics which includes opportunities, risk and market driving forces.

Fault Indicators are devices which indicate the passage of fault current. When properly applied, they can reduce operating costs and reduce service interruptions by identifying the section of cable that has failed. At the same time, fault indicators can increase safety and reduce equipment damage by reducing the need for hazardous fault chasing procedures.

Fault Indicators market report carries topmost company profiles with business overview, types and application, sales, price, revenue, gross margin and market share (2017-2018). Major companies which drives the Fault Indicators industry are

  • SEL
  • Horstmann
  • Cooper Power Systems
  • ABB (Thomas & Betts)
  • Elektro-Mechanik GMBH
  • Siemens
  • Bowden Brothers
  • Schneider Electric
  • Franklin (GridSense)
  • CELSA
  • Electronsystem MD
  • NORTROLL
  • CREAT
  • SEMEUREKA
  • Winet Electric
  • BEHAUR SCITECH
  • HHX
  • Beijing HCRT Electrical Equipment.

    Furthermore, Fault Indicators report delivers sales, revenue, market share and competition by manufacturer (2017-2018), market concentration rate by top 3 and top 6 Fault Indicators manufacturer market share in 2018, market competition trend by region wise sales and growth rate.

    Fault Indicators Report Segmentation:

    Market Segments by Type:

  • Overhead Line Fault Indicators
  • Cable Fault Indicators
  • Panel Fault Indicators
  • Others

    Market Segments by Application:

  • Earth faults Indicators
  • Short-circuits Indicators
  • Short-circuit and Earth Fault Indicators

    Scope of Fault Indicators Market Report:

  • A fault indicator or fault circuit indicator is a device used to indicate faults detected on a power system or an electric line. This device has finds applications in electric lines, electric power systems and distribution networks to reduce equipment risk, outage time and operating cost. For better output, fault circuit indicators needs to be installed properly on the circuit. The working principle of a fault circuit indicator is that it typically senses the magnetic field produced by the excess flow of current through a cable or conductor. Some indicators also measure the electric field generated by the voltage in the conductor.
  • Increasing development and establishment of new smart grids, industrialization and installation and rearrangement of transmission lines are some of the factors driving the demand for fault circuit indicators. Additionally, rise in the usage of electric utilities, increasing electricity generation, growing industrial sectors and heavy investments made by some firms to protect industrial machinery pave way for growth of the market.
  • The market of Fault Indicators is relatively concentrated. The world leading vendors in the market are SEL and Horstmann, which accounted the sales market share of 10.54% and 9.58% respectively in 2017, followed by Cooper Power Systems, ABB(Thomas & Betts) and Elektro-Mechanik.
  • The worldwide market for Fault Indicators is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.0% over the next five years, will reach 180.4 million US$ in 2024, from 163.6 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Fault Indicators in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    At last, Fault Indicators report deals with forecast analysis by sales, revenue and growth rate, forecast by regions, sales and share forecast by type, sales and share forecast by application (2019-2024). As well as Fault Indicators sales channel and distributors, traders and dealers which will help to drive Fault Indicators industry to next level.

