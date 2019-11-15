 Press "Enter" to skip to content

FCC Catalyst Market 2019 Effect Factors Analysis, Sales, Revenue, Growth Rate, Trend and Price Forecast by Regions, Applications, Types to 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 15, 2019

FCC Catalyst

Global FCC Catalyst Market report tells about the manufacturing process, raw material and equipment suppliers, various manufacturing associated costs, historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data, the actual process. FCC Catalyst Market Report also covers manufacturers, regions, types, applications, development factors, opportunities, challenges faced by FCC Catalyst industry.

Geographically, FCC Catalyst Market report provides segment analysis and import and export status, demand status, production volume, of FCC Catalyst including regions such as: United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.

Manufacturers in FCC Catalyst Market Repot:

  • race Catalysts Technologies
  • BASF
  • Albemarle
  • Johnson Matthey (Interact)
  • JGC C&C
  • Sinopec
  • CNPC
  • Yueyang Sciensun Chemical

  • About FCC Catalyst:

    Fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) is one of the most important conversion processes used in petroleum refineries. It is widely used to convert the high-boiling, high-molecular weight hydrocarbon fractions of petroleum crude oils into more valuable gasoline, olefinic gases, and other products.

    FCC Catalyst Industry report begins with a basic FCC Catalyst market overview. It also acts as a vital tool to industries active across the value chain and for new entrants by enabling them to take advantage of the opportunities and develop business strategies.

    FCC Catalyst Market Types:

  • Gasoline Sulfur Reduction
  • Maximum Light Olefins
  • Maximum Middle Distillates
  • Maximum Bottoms Conversion
  • Other

    FCC Catalyst Market Applications:

  • Vacuum Gas Oil
  • Residue
  • Other

    Questions Answered in the report:

    • What will the market growth rate of FCC Catalyst market in 2024?
    • What are the key factors driving the global FCC Catalyst?
    • Who are the key manufacturers in FCC Catalyst space?
    • What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the FCC Catalyst?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of FCC Catalyst market?
    • Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of market?
    • What are the FCC Catalyst opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global market?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of FCC Catalyst market?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of FCC Catalyst market?

    Scope of Report:

  • The FCC Catalysts are stable off-white, light yellow or yellow powders. They have a negligible solubility in water. They are composed of zeolite, silica, alumina, clay and binder. Almost always the zeolites contained in the FCC catalyst are rare earth, predominantly lanthanum compound. Additionally, some additives may contain magnesium oxide, platinum, or other application specific chemicals.
  • Currently, the FCC catalyst market is highly mature and mainly occupied by several global leading catalyst and refinery companies. The leading suppliers are Grace Catalysts Technologies, BASF, Albemarle and Sinopec, which takes a combined market share of 76.78% in 2016 in terms of sales volume. Also, some well-known technology suppliers and licensers are active in the market, companies including Johnson Matthey.
  • The worldwide market for FCC Catalyst is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.4% over the next five years, will reach 2030 million US$ in 2024, from 1980 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the FCC Catalyst in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    In the end, the report focusses on FCC Catalyst Market major leading market players in FCC Catalyst industry area with information such as company profile of keyword market, sales volume, price, gross margin of keyword industry and contact information. Global FCC Catalyst Industry report also includes FCC Catalyst Upstream raw materials and FCC Catalyst downstream consumers analysis.

    No.of Pages: 115

