FCC Catalyst Market 2019 Effect Factors Analysis, Sales, Revenue, Growth Rate, Trend and Price Forecast by Regions, Applications, Types to 2024

race Catalysts Technologies

BASF

Albemarle

Johnson Matthey (Interact)

JGC C&C

Sinopec

CNPC

Yueyang Sciensun Chemical

Fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) is one of the most important conversion processes used in petroleum refineries. It is widely used to convert the high-boiling, high-molecular weight hydrocarbon fractions of petroleum crude oils into more valuable gasoline, olefinic gases, and other products.

Gasoline Sulfur Reduction

Maximum Light Olefins

Maximum Middle Distillates

Maximum Bottoms Conversion

Other FCC Catalyst Market Applications:

Vacuum Gas Oil

Residue

The FCC Catalysts are stable off-white, light yellow or yellow powders. They have a negligible solubility in water. They are composed of zeolite, silica, alumina, clay and binder. Almost always the zeolites contained in the FCC catalyst are rare earth, predominantly lanthanum compound. Additionally, some additives may contain magnesium oxide, platinum, or other application specific chemicals.

Currently, the FCC catalyst market is highly mature and mainly occupied by several global leading catalyst and refinery companies. The leading suppliers are Grace Catalysts Technologies, BASF, Albemarle and Sinopec, which takes a combined market share of 76.78% in 2016 in terms of sales volume. Also, some well-known technology suppliers and licensers are active in the market, companies including Johnson Matthey.

The worldwide market for FCC Catalyst is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.4% over the next five years, will reach 2030 million US$ in 2024, from 1980 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.