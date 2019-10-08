 Press "Enter" to skip to content

FCC Catalyst Market Report Lists the Leading Competitors and Provides the Insights Strategic Industry Analysis

October 8, 2019

FCC

The report shows positive growth in “FCC Catalyst Market” from last five years and also continued for the forecast period of 2019 to 2024. FCC Catalyst industry report analyzes the overview of the global market with respect to major regions and segmented by types and applications. FCC Catalyst Market covers top manufacturers, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force, technological advancement, distributors, traders, dealers, research findings.

Fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) is one of the most important conversion processes used in petroleum refineries. It is widely used to convert the high-boiling, high-molecular weight hydrocarbon fractions of petroleum crude oils into more valuable gasoline, olefinic gases, and other products.

Some top manufacturers in FCC Catalyst Market: –

  • Grace Catalysts Technologies
  • BASF
  • Albemarle
  • Johnson Matthey (Interact)
  • JGC C&C and many more

    Scope of the Report:

  • The FCC Catalysts are stable off-white, light yellow or yellow powders. They have a negligible solubility in water. They are composed of zeolite, silica, alumina, clay and binder. Almost always the zeolites contained in the FCC catalyst are rare earth, predominantly lanthanum compound. Additionally, some additives may contain magnesium oxide, platinum, or other application specific chemicals.
  • Currently, the FCC catalyst market is highly mature and mainly occupied by several global leading catalyst and refinery companies. The leading suppliers are Grace Catalysts Technologies, BASF, Albemarle and Sinopec, which takes a combined market share of 76.78% in 2016 in terms of sales volume. Also, some well-known technology suppliers and licensers are active in the market, companies including Johnson Matthey.
  • The worldwide market for FCC Catalyst is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.4% over the next five years, will reach 2030 million US$ in 2024, from 1980 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Researchstudy.
  • This report focuses on the FCC Catalyst in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Gasoline Sulfur Reduction
  • Maximum Light Olefins
  • Maximum Middle Distillates
  • Maximum Bottoms Conversion
  • Other

    Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

  • Vacuum Gas Oil
  • Residue
  • Other

    FCC Catalyst Market Segment by Regions:

    North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global FCC Catalyst market.

    Chapter 1- to describe FCC Catalyst Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

    Chapter 2- to analyze the top manufacturers of FCC Catalyst, with sales, revenue, and price of FCC Catalyst, in 2016 and 2018;

    Chapter 3- to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2018;

    Chapter 4- to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of FCC Catalyst, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9- to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

    Chapter 10 and 11- to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

    Chapter 12- FCC Catalyst market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024;

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe FCC Catalyst sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

    This FCC Catalyst report explores new project feasibility with a purpose of enlightening new entrants about the possibilities in this market. In this report a thorough SWOT analysis & investment analysis is provided which forecasts forthcoming opportunities for the FCC Catalyst market players.

