FCC Chair Has Announced $950 Million Funds to Puerto Rico to Fortify Its Broadband Connections

The FCC is funding Puerto Rican broadband within the furrows of Hurricanes Irma and Maria. Chairman Ajit Pai has reported a draft order that would offer another $950 million to “storm-harden, improve and broaden” broadband in Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. Not surprisingly, the FCC is tossing this using the promise of next-gen web access as a bait. This can assist deploy 5G and gigabit fiber to the territories, the company mentioned, serving to residents “fully participate” in the digital world.

The funding comes on high of an earlier $130 million funding enhance. Commissioners will think about the order on the FCC’s next monthly assembly on September 26th.

Not everyone is likely to be happy with the order. Puerto Rico is explicitly still reeling from the results of the hurricanes, together with extensive building damage, power outages, lost trees, and essential communication gaps. A 5G connection doesn’t matter in case you’re still residing under a tarp and can’t cost your phone. This could nonetheless lay the groundwork for long-term improvements to connectivity in the space — it is just not the one necessary funding at this stage.

Pai said in a press release that even though the FCC “took quite a few steps to restore and build communications in Puerto Rico and the US-based the Virgin Islands after destruction by blows delivered by Hurricanes Irma and Maria,” the company knew it wanted a “long-term strategy.” The concept is to secure these islands have “entry to the same high-speed mounted and cell broadband networks as other Americans,” and to make sure the networks can withstand future hurricanes.