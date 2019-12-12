Feeding Bottle Market Size 2019 In-Depth Market Research Report by Manufactures, Types, Applications and Forecast to 2024

About Feeding Bottle:

A feeding bottle is a bottle with a nipple to drink directly from. It is typically used by infants and young children when a mother does not breastfeed. A feeding bottle is usually made from glass and plastic materials.

Feeding Bottle Market Manufactures:

Pigeon

Avent

NUK

Playtex

Dr. Browns

Nuby

Gerber

Evenflo

Born Free

Lansinoh

Nip

Bobo

Ivory

MAM

Rhshine Babycare

Lovi

US Baby

Rikang

Goodbaby

Medela

Babisil

Tommee Tippee

Piyo Piyo

Amama

Grass feeding bottle

Plastic feeding bottle

Other type Feeding Bottle Market Applications:

0-6 Months Babies

6-18 Months Babies

Due to global gradually slow neonatal growth speed, feeding bottle market developed smoothly in recent years. At present, USA, Europe and China are the main consumption market of feeding bottle. Developing countries in Africa, Asia and South America are emerging market and will be more important in future. Viewed from the supply side, there are many manufacturers in the feeding bottle industry, while from the demand side, the current demand for feeding bottle is growing.

The worldwide market for Feeding Bottle is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.9% over the next five years, will reach 2220 million US$ in 2024, from 1580 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.