Feedthrough Capacitors Market 2025 Analysis, Industry Size, Growth by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application

A feed-through capacitor in which a composite dielectric layer made of a mixed material containing a resin material and dielectric material powder is arranged between a feedthrough terminal and an outer electrode terminal surrounding this feedthrough terminal, a capacitance being formed between the feed through terminal and the outer electrode terminal.The global Feedthrough Capacitors market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

Kyocera (AVX)

TDK

Kemet

Murata

Vishay

API Technologies

TE Connectivity

Schaffner

MARUWA

CTS Corporation

Presidio Components

SUMIDA CORPORATION

Chengdu Shieldtechnic

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Industrial Machinery

Military & Defence

Feedthrough Capacitors Market by Types:

Single Layer Feedthrough Capacitors