Ferric Oxide Market 2019: Leading Vendors, Evolving Technology, Growth Probability, Trends and Industry Analysis with Future Scenario up to 2030

Global "Ferric Oxide Market" 2019 report is a proficient and in-depth research report on the world's major regional market conditions, focusing on the main regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific).

Ferric Oxide Market Research Report – Global Forecast till 2030

Global Ferric Oxide Market: Information by Application (Steel Production, Pigments, Radiation Shielding, Ballast, Jewelry and others) and Region (Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) – Forecast till 2030

Market Analysis

Ferric oxide (FeÃ¢ââOÃ¢âÆ) is used in the iron industry in the manufacturing of alloys and steel. It is an inorganic compound also known as hematite. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has allowed ferric oxide pigment for use in the cosmetics. Furthermore, ferric oxide granules are utilized in the form of filtration media for eradicating phosphates in saltwater aquariums. The growing adoption in steel production is the primary driver of the global ferric oxide market. The increase in the application of steel in the key end-use industries such as transportation, construction, energy, packaging, and consumer appliances is also a crucial factor driving market growth. Steel finds usage in the manufacturing of automobile structures doors, gears, wheels, steering, engine blocks, braking systems, panels, suspension, and fuel tanks. The rising acceptance of iron oxide nanoparticles in wastewater treatment is an tremendous prospect for the players in the market. However, the stringent regulations on mining activities are expected to restrain market growth during the review period. The Global Ferric Oxide Market is anticipated to record a CAGR of 4.99% to attain a value of USD 2,414,382.9 Million by the year 2030.The steelmaking process begins with the dispensation of iron ores, which are mainly iron oxides and include magnetite, hematite, limonite, and other rocks. As per the to the World Steel Association, the global steel industry utilizes about 2 billion tons of iron ore, 1 billion tons of metallurgical coal, and 575 million tons of recycled steel to produce 1.7 billion tons of crude steel annually. The iron-ore based steelmaking responsible for nearly 70% of the world steel production. Also, the consumption of advanced high-strength steel (AHSS) is also rising as it helps to lower the overall weight of the vehicle and boost fuel efficiency. The development of new grades of AHSS has empowered the manufacturers to lessen the overall vehicle weight by 25Ã¢â¬â39% as equated to conventional steel.

Segmentation

The steel production segment which is based on application is accounted for more than 45% of the global market share in the year 2017. Rising in the adoption of steel in the construction industry for building residential and commercial infrastructure is anticipated to drive the growth of the segment. the construction industry consumes around 50% of the world steel produced and the global crude steel production reached 1,809.6 million tons in 2018, an increase of 4.59% as compared to the year 2017, as per the World Steel Association.

Key Players

CarajÃÂ¡s Mine (Vale) (Brazil), SIMEC (AustraliaShree Minerals Ltd (Australia), Atlas Iron Pty Ltd (Australia), Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (US), Karara Mining Ltd (Australia) Western Australia Iron Ore (BHP) (Australia), Applied Minerals Inc (US), ), Fortescue Metals Group Ltd (Australia), and Labrador Iron Mines (Canada) are some of the major players in the Global Ferric oxide Market.

Regional Analysis

the largest share in 2017 was accounted by Asia-Pacific market, and during the forecast period, the regional market is expected to reach a CAGR of over 5%. China is responsible for more than 30% of the regional market share in the year 2017. However, the Indian market is likely to exhibit significant growth and develop as the fastest-growing market registering a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2030. Due to the extensive consumption of steel used in the production of automobile components, European Market is supposed to exhibit substantial CAGR during the review period. Countries like Germany, France, the UK, and Russia being the main contributors.

Market Segmentation

Global Ferric Oxide Market has been segmented by Application and by region. By application it is segmented into Steel Production, Pigments, Radiation Shielding, Ballast, Jewelry and Others. By region it is segmented into regions like North America (US & Canada),Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, The Netherlands, Belgium, Poland and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia & New Zealand, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America) and Middle East & Africa (Turkey, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, North Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Lastly, this report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years, the Report also brief deals with the product life cycle, comparing it to the relevant products from across industries that had already been commercialized details the potential for various applications, discussing about recent product innovations and gives an overview on potential regional market shares.

