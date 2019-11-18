 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Ferrite Cores Market 2019 :Size, Share, Company Profiles and Key Figures, Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers, Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 18, 2019

Ferrite Cores

Ferrite Cores Market” report also covers in depth description, aggressive situation, wide product portfolio of prime players active in this marketplace and the business strategies adopted by rivals together with their SWOT analysis. The Ferrite Cores Market report also provides Porter evaluation, evaluation and market attractiveness that assists to higher perceive the market position on macro and small levels. Facet by facet.

Short Details of Ferrite Cores  Market Report – Ferrite cores is a type of magnetic core made of soft ferrite. Soft ferrite is an iron-oxide-based soft magnetic material. This material features high electrical resistance and outstanding magnetic characteristics in high-frequency range although saturation flux density is slightly lower than other soft magnetic materials.

Global Ferrite Cores  market competition by top manufacturers

  • TDK
  • DMEGC
  • MAGNETICS
  • TDG
  • Acme Electronics
  • FERROXCUBE
  • Haining Lianfeng Magnet
  • Jinchuan Electronics
  • HEC GROUP
  • Suzhou Tianyuan Magnet
  • KaiYuan Magnetism
  • Nanjing New Conda
  • Fenghua
  • JPMF
  • Hitachi Metals
  • FDK CORPORATION
  • Samwha Electronics
  • TOMITA ELECTRIC
  • JFE Ferrite Group
  • NEC TOKIN
  • Nippon Ceramic
  • Feelux

The Scope of the Report:

At present, in developed countries, the Ferrite Core industry is generally at a more advanced level. The worlds large enterprises are mainly concentrated in Japan and China. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, and leading technical level. However, foreign companiesâ manufacturing cost is relatively higher, compared with Chinese companies. With the development of Chinese Ferrite Core production technology, their share in the international market is increasing, and competitiveness in the international market gradually increases.
The worldwide market for Ferrite Cores is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.0% over the next five years, will reach 1810 million US$ in 2024, from 1730 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Ferrite Cores in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

  • Nickel-Zinc Ferrite Core
  • Mn-Zn Ferrite Core
  • Other

    By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

  • Consumer Electronics
  • Household Appliances
  • Communication
  • LED
  • Automotive
  • Others

    Table of Contents

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Ferrite Cores  Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    3 Global Ferrite Cores  Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Ferrite Cores  Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Ferrite Cores  Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Ferrite Cores  Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Ferrite Cores  Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Ferrite Cores  Market Analysis by Regions

    4.1 Global Ferrite Cores  Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.1.1 Global Ferrite Cores  Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    4.1.2 Global Ferrite Cores  Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    4.2 North America Ferrite Cores  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Ferrite Cores  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Ferrite Cores  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Ferrite Cores  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Ferrite Cores  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    5 North America Ferrite Cores  by Country

    5.1 North America Ferrite Cores  Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

    5.1.1 North America Ferrite Cores  Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    5.1.2 North America Ferrite Cores  Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    5.2 United States Ferrite Cores  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    5.3 Canada Ferrite Cores  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    5.4 Mexico Ferrite Cores  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    8 South America Ferrite Cores  by Country

    8.1 South America Ferrite Cores  Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

    8.1.1 South America Ferrite Cores  Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    8.1.2 South America Ferrite Cores  Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    8.2 Brazil Ferrite Cores  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    8.3 Argentina Ferrite Cores  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    8.4 Colombia Ferrite Cores  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    9 Middle East and Africa Ferrite Cores  by Countries

    9.1 Middle East and Africa Ferrite Cores  Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

    9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Ferrite Cores  Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Ferrite Cores  Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    9.2 Saudi Arabia Ferrite Cores  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    9.3 Turkey Ferrite Cores  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    9.4 Egypt Ferrite Cores  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    9.5 Nigeria Ferrite Cores  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    9.6 South Africa Ferrite Cores  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    11 Global Ferrite Cores  Market Segment by Application

    11.1 Global Ferrite Cores  Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

    11.2 Home Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    11.3 Hospital Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    11.4 Other Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    12 Ferrite Cores  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.1 Global Ferrite Cores  Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)

    12.2 Ferrite Cores  Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

    12.2.1 North America Ferrite Cores  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.2.2 Europe Ferrite Cores  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Ferrite Cores  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.2.4 South America Ferrite Cores  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.2.5 Middle East and Africa Ferrite Cores  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.3 Ferrite Cores  Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

    12.3.1 Global Ferrite Cores  Sales Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

    12.3.2 Global Ferrite Cores  Market Share Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

    12.4 Ferrite Cores  Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

    12.4.1 Global Ferrite Cores  Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

    12.4.2 Global Ferrite Cores  Market Share Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

     

