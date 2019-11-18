Ferrite Cores Market 2019 :Size, Share, Company Profiles and Key Figures, Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers, Forecast to 2024

The Ferrite Cores Market report also provides Porter evaluation, evaluation and market attractiveness that assists to higher perceive the market position on macro and small levels.

Short Details of Ferrite Cores Market Report – Ferrite cores is a type of magnetic core made of soft ferrite. Soft ferrite is an iron-oxide-based soft magnetic material. This material features high electrical resistance and outstanding magnetic characteristics in high-frequency range although saturation flux density is slightly lower than other soft magnetic materials.

Global Ferrite Cores market competition by top manufacturers

TDK

DMEGC

MAGNETICS

TDG

Acme Electronics

FERROXCUBE

Haining Lianfeng Magnet

Jinchuan Electronics

HEC GROUP

Suzhou Tianyuan Magnet

KaiYuan Magnetism

Nanjing New Conda

Fenghua

JPMF

Hitachi Metals

FDK CORPORATION

Samwha Electronics

TOMITA ELECTRIC

JFE Ferrite Group

NEC TOKIN

Nippon Ceramic

Feelux



The Scope of the Report:

At present, in developed countries, the Ferrite Core industry is generally at a more advanced level. The worlds large enterprises are mainly concentrated in Japan and China. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, and leading technical level. However, foreign companiesâ manufacturing cost is relatively higher, compared with Chinese companies. With the development of Chinese Ferrite Core production technology, their share in the international market is increasing, and competitiveness in the international market gradually increases.

The worldwide market for Ferrite Cores is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.0% over the next five years, will reach 1810 million US$ in 2024, from 1730 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Ferrite Cores in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Nickel-Zinc Ferrite Core

Mn-Zn Ferrite Core

Other By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Consumer Electronics

Household Appliances

Communication

LED

Automotive