Ferroelectric RAM Market Report is Trending with its Size, Share, Status and Revenue and Future Predictions to 2024

Ferroelectric RAM (FeRAM, F-RAM or FRAM) is a random-access memory similar in construction to DRAM but utilizing a ferroelectric layer instead of a dielectric layer to achieve non-volatility. FeRAM is one of a growing number of alternative non-volatile random-access memory technologies which can offer that same functionality as flash memory. FeRAM consists of a grid of small capacitors and associated wiring and signling transistors. Each storage element, a cell, consists of one capacitor and one transistor. Unlike the DRAM use a linear dielectric in its cell capacitor, dielectric structure in the FeRAM cell capacitor usually contains ferroelectric material, typically lead zirconate titanate (PZT). A ferroelectric material has a nonlinear relationship between the applied electric field and the apparent stored charge. The ferroelectric characteristic has the form of a hysteresis loop, which is very similar in shape to the hysteresis loop of ferromagnetic materials. The dielectric constant of a ferroelectric is typically much higher than that of a linear dielectric because of the effects of semi-permanent electric dipoles formed in the crystal structure of the ferroelectric material. When an external electric field is applied across a dielectric, the dipoles tend to align themselves with the field direction, produced by small shifts in the positions of atoms and shifts in the distributions of electronic charge in the crystal structure. After the charge is removed, the dipoles retain their polarization state. Binary 0s and 1s are stored as one of two possible electric polarizations in each data storage cell. For example, in the figure a 1 is encoded using the negative remnant polarization -Pr, and a 0 is encoded using the positive remnant polarization +Pr.In terms of operation, FeRAM is similar to DRAM. Writing is accomplished by applying a field across the ferroelectric layer by charging the plates on either side of it, forcing the atoms inside into the up or down orientation (depending on the polarity of the charge), thereby storing a 1 or 0. Reading, however, is somewhat different than in DRAM. The transistor forces the cell into a particular state, say 0. If the cell already held a 0, nothing will happen in the output lines. If the cell held a 1, the re-orientation of the atoms in the film will cause a brief pulse of current in the output as they push electrons out of the metal on the down side. The presence of this pulse means the cell held a 1. Since this process overwrites the cell, reading FeRAM is a destructive process, and requires the cell to be re-written if it was changed.
