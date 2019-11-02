Ferronickel Market 2019-2024 Research Reports by Size, Types, Applications and Regions

About Ferronickel:

Ferronickel is a ferroalloy. Its CAS number is 11110-39-7. It is a shiny metallic solid material and can be obtained from the carbothermic reduction of serpentinic minerals, such as serpentine, limonite, or garnierite. It enables the production of products with special electronic, magnetic and catalytic properties.Ferronickel remains stable under normal storage conditions; however, when exposed to carbon oxides in reducing atmospheres, there is a risk of forming the toxic gas nickel carbonyl.

Ferronickel Market Types:

Ferronickel?Nickel<15%?

Ferronickel?Nickel15-25%?

Ferronickel?Nickel25-35%?

Others Ferronickel Market Applications:

Stainless Steel Industry

Electronics Industry

Other Scope of the Report:

In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption volume is smooth relatively. USA, China and Europe are still the mainly consumption regions due to the advanced production technology and rapid development of economy.

Ferronickel can be classified as some types depend on the content of nickel, such as Ferronickel?Nickel<15%),Ferronickel?Nickel1525%?,Ferronickel?Nickel25-35%?, etc. Because it mainly used in the production of stainless steel, the downstream market is very simple. Sales are heavily dependent on the production of stainless steel

The major raw material of ferronickel is Nickel Ore. On the global market, supply of raw materials is full.But the distribution is very concentrated, mainly around the equator, for example, Philippines and Malaysia are the main suppliers. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will influence the production cost of ferronickel industry.

We tend to believe this industry is a mature industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. As to prices, Because of the restrictions on Indonesia’s and Philippines’s export of raw ore. It has led to a rising price. This trend will remain in the next few years.

The worldwide market for Ferronickel is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.8% over the next five years, will reach 16600 million US$ in 2024, from 11800 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.