Ferronickel Market 2019 by Demand, Size, Growth Trends, Business Opportunities, Industry Analysis, Top Players & Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on September 23, 2019

Ferronickel

Global “Ferronickel Market” report gives comprehensive analysis of current state of the Ferronickel industry as well as the competitive landscape, including wide-ranging key players, product scope, type and applications and essential Ferronickel market statistics for projecting growth worldwide during years 2019 – 2024.

About Ferronickel:

Ferronickel is a ferroalloy. Its CAS number is 11110-39-7. It is a shiny metallic solid material and can be obtained from the carbothermic reduction of serpentinic minerals, such as serpentine, limonite, or garnierite. It enables the production of products with special electronic, magnetic and catalytic properties.Ferronickel remains stable under normal storage conditions; however, when exposed to carbon oxides in reducing atmospheres, there is a risk of forming the toxic gas nickel carbonyl.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Ferronickel capacity, production, value, price and market share of Ferronickel in global market.

Ferronickel Market Manufactures:

  • Shandong Xinhai Technology
  • Tsingshan Holding Group
  • Eramet
  • Linyi Yichen Alloy
  • Jiangsu Delong Nickel Industry
  • Shengyang Group
  • Anglo American
  • South32
  • Koniambo Nickel
  • Pacific Steel Mfg
  • Sumitomo Metal Mining
  • PT Central Omega Resources
  • SNNC
  • Vale
  • PT Antam
  • Larco

    Ferronickel Market Types:

  • Ferronickel（Nickel<15%）
  • Ferronickel（Nickel15-25%）
  • Ferronickel（Nickel25-35%）
  • Others

    Ferronickel Market Applications:

  • Stainless Steel Industry
  • Electronics Industry
  • Other

    The study objectives are:

    • To analyze and research the global Ferronickel capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
    • To focus on the key Ferronickel manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
    • To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
    • To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
    • To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
    • To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
    • To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

    Scope of Report:

  • In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption volume is smooth relatively. USA, China and Europe are still the mainly consumption regions due to the advanced production technology and rapid development of economy.
  • Ferronickel can be classified as some types depend on the content of nickel, such as Ferronickel（Nickel<15%),Ferronickel（Nickel1525%）,Ferronickel（Nickel25-35%）, etc. Because it mainly used in the production of stainless steel, the downstream market is very simple. Sales are heavily dependent on the production of stainless steel
  • The major raw material of ferronickel is Nickel Ore. On the global market, supply of raw materials is full.But the distribution is very concentrated, mainly around the equator, for example, Philippines and Malaysia are the main suppliers. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will influence the production cost of ferronickel industry.
  • We tend to believe this industry is a mature industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. As to prices, Because of the restrictions on Indonesia’s and Philippines’s export of raw ore. It has led to a rising price. This trend will remain in the next few years.
  • The worldwide market for Ferronickel is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.8% over the next five years, will reach 16600 million US$ in 2024, from 11800 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Ferronickel in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No.of Pages: 139

    TOC of Ferronickel Market:

    1 Study Coverage

    1.1 Ferronickel Product

    1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

    1.4 Market by Type

    1.5 Market by Application

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 Global Ferronickel Production

    2.2 Ferronickel Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2024

    2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

    2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

    2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

    4 Ferronickel Production by Regions

    4.1 United States

    4.2 Europe

    4.3 China

    4.4 Japan

    4.5 Other Regions

    6 Market Size by Type

    6.1 Global Ferronickel Breakdown Dada by Type

    6.2 Global Ferronickel Revenue by Type

    6.3 Ferronickel Price by Type

    7 Market Size by Application

    7.1 Overview

    7.2 Global Ferronickel Breakdown Dada by Application

    7.2.1 Global Ferronickel Consumption by Application

    7.2.2 Global Ferronickel Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

    8 Manufacturers Profiles

    8.1 Company Description

    8.2 Capacity, Production and Value of Ferronickel

    8.3 Ferronickel Product Description

    Continued..

