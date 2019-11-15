Ferrovanadium Market 2019: Business Opportunities, Modern Global Trends, Market Challenges, Key Players Forecast 2024

Ferrovanadium is an alloy many used for the strengthening of steel. It is a combination of iron and vanadium in which the vanadium content varies from 35% to 80%. It is used as an additive to enhance the quality of ferroalloys. When added to steel, the products are light in weight with extremely high tensile strength..

Ferrovanadium Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

EVRAZ plc

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group

Bear Metallurgical Company

Treibacher Industrie AG

Reade International Corp

Masterloy Products Company

Hickman

Williams & Company

JINZHOU GUANGDA FERROALLOY CO.

LTD

TAIYO KOKO Co.

Ltd

Woojin Industry Co.

Ltd

JAYESH GROUP

Pangang Group Vanadium Titanium & Resources Co.

Ltd

NTPF Etalon Co.

Ltd and many more. Ferrovanadium Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Ferrovanadium Market can be Split into:

FeV40

FeV50

FeV60

FeV80

Nitrided Ferrovanadium. By Applications, the Ferrovanadium Market can be Split into:

Aerospace

Automotive & Transportation

Construction

Oil & Gas

Industrial Equipment