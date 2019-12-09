Fertility Services Industry:2019 Market Research with Size, Growth, Manufacturers, Segments and 2024 Forecasts Research

“Fertility Services Market“2019 Industry Research report provides a Business exploration of vital market dynamics and their recent trends, along with relevant market segments. Mostly, classified on the segments of major players, CAGR, product types, applications/end-user and global regions covering North America, South America, Europe, and the Middle-East,& Africa and Asia-Pacific. The report initiated with study introduction which is followed by statistical details of the market that reveals the current market status and future forecast.

Request a sample copy of the report – https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/request-sample/12242718

Secondly, global Fertility Services Market report conducts a qualitative analysis to present the key manufacturer’s profile, market share, market size, sales volume, gross margin analysis. All the key regions covered in report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. The Fertility Services market share and market outlook of each region from 2019-2023 are presented in this report.

Introduction

Fertility services include various procedures utilized to treat fertility issues in men and women and assist with the conception. The rise in the infertility rate is mainly due to the increase in risk factors, such as obesity, stress, Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS), sexually transmitted infections, endometrial tuberculosis, and other medical conditions. These services have been attracting a great deal of attention in the recent years owing to the growing demand for fertility treatments, declining fertility rates, continuous advancements in fertility treatment devices, and growing success rate for IVF treatments.

The rise in the rate of infertility and surrogacy in developing countries, increasing occurrences of reproductive tourism, and high success rate of fertility treatments are the major factors driving the growth of the global fertility services market. Moreover, the changing lifestyle and increased age of parenthood contribute to the growth of the market.

Moreover, increasing education levels in women and employment rates also affect the fertility rate as they lead to late family planning. For instance, according to the National Center for Health Statistics, in the US, the fertility rate was 60.2 births per 1,000 women in 2017. The rate dropped by 2% as compared to the fertility rate in 2015 which was 62.5 births per 1,000 women in 2015. Moreover, as per the statistics presented by the World Bank, India had a fertility rate of 3.311 in 2000 whereas in 2016 it declined to 2.326. The fertility rate in China was 2.35 in 1990 which declined to 1.624 in 2016. This downfall in the fertility rate increases the concern of people towards infertility, which also fuels the demand for fertility services.

On the other hand, the high cost related to Assisted Reproductive Techniques (ART) may hinder the growth of the global fertility services market. For instance, as per the data revealed by the Monash IVF Australia, the initial IVF cycle costs approximately AUD 4,461 and the subsequent IVF cycle after Medicare safety costs approximately AUD 3,895. Moreover, according to the CARE Fertility Group Limited, IVF treatments cost EUR 3,000 to 3,450, Intrauterine Insemination (IUI) costs EUR 800 to 850, and intracytoplasmic sperm injection costs EUR 1,150 to 1,350.

The global fertility services market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.50% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023.

Key Players

Some of key the players in the global fertility services market are Merck KGaA, Cook Medical, Irvine Scientific sales Company, Inc., CooperSurgical, CARE Fertility Group Limited, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Vitrolife, and others.

Study Objectives

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the fertility services market

To provide insights into factors affecting the market growth

To analyze the global fertility services market based on various tools such as supply chain analysis and PorterÃ¢â¬â¢s five force analysis

To provide historical and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regions and their respective key countries

To provide country-level analysis of the market with respect to current market size and future perspective

To provide country-level analysis of the market for segments by underlying cause, treatment type, and region

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the fertility services market

Target Audience

Medical Devices Companies

Government Research Institutes

Research and Development (R&D) Companies

Academic Institutes and Universities

Key Findings

The global fertility services market is expected to reach USD 36,458.83 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 8.50% during the forecast period.

On the basis of underlying cause, the female infertility segment is expected to command the largest market share of 54.0% over the review period and is expected to register a CAGR of 8.31% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023.

On the basis of treatment type, the assisted reproductive technology (ART) segment is expected to command the largest market share of 76.4% over the review period, and the infertility drugs segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 8.83% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023.

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2017, the market was led by Europe with a 34.7% share.

Regional Analysis

Europe

Ã¯âÂ§Western Europe

oGermany

oFrance

oUK

oItaly

oSpain

oRest of Western Europe

Ã¯âÂ§Eastern Europe

Americas

Ã¯âÂ§North America

oUS

oCanada

Ã¯âÂ§Latin America

Asia-Pacific

Ã¯âÂ§Japan

Ã¯âÂ§China

Ã¯âÂ§India

Ã¯âÂ§Republic of Korea

Ã¯âÂ§Australia

Ã¯âÂ§Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Ã¯âÂ§Middle East

Ã¯âÂ§Africa

Enquire before purchasing this report –https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/12242718

Fertility Services Market Analyse according to leading players, Competitive landscape, geographical regions, top manufacturers, types, and applications forecast over a period of 2019 to 2023. Geographically, this report is divided into many key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and rate of Fertility Services Market 2019 in these regions, from 2018 to 2023 (forecast), covering: North America, China, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

The Objectives of this report are:

To define, describe, and analyze the Fertility Services market on the basis of product type, application, and region

To forecast and analyze the size of the Fertility Services market (in terms of value) in six key regions, namely, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and South America

To forecast and analyze the Fertility Services market at country-level in each region

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trends and its contribution to the Fertility Services market

To analyze opportunities in the Fertility Services market for stakeholders by identifying high-growth segments of the market

Key Questions Answered in Fertility Services market report:

What will the market size be in 2023 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Purchase this report (Price 4450 USD for a single-user license) – https://www.marketreportsworld.com/purchase/12242718

Fertility Services Market Report Provides Comprehensive Analysis as Following:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market size & shares

Market trends and dynamics

Market Drivers and Opportunities

Market Analysis and Segmentation

Competitive landscape

Supply and demand

Technological inventions in Fertility Services trade

Marketing Channel Development Trend

Fertility Services Market Positioning

Pricing Strategy

Brand Strategy

Target consumer

Distributors/Traders List enclosed in Positioning Fertility Services Market

Fertility Services Market report provides you a visible, one-stop breakdown of the leading product, submarkets and market leaders revenue forecasts till 2023. In conclusion, Fertility Services Market 2019 report presents the descriptive analysis of the Fertility Services Market Major Key-players, Types, Application and Forecast Period knowledge which is able to function a profitable guide for all the Fertility Services Market competitors.

Browse complete table of contents at – https://www.marketreportsworld.com/TOC/12242718#TOC

About Us: –

Market Reports World is the Credible Source for Gaining the Market Reports that will Provide you with the Lead Your Business Needs. Market is changing rapidly with the ongoing expansion of the industry. Advancement in the technology has provided today’s businesses with multifaceted advantages resulting in daily economic shifts. Thus, it is very important for a company to comprehend the patterns of the market movements in order to strategize better. An efficient strategy offers the companies with a head start in planning and an edge over the competitors.

CONTACT US

Name: Ajay More

Email: [email protected]

Phone: US +1 424 253 0807 /UK +44 203 239 8187

Other Reports Here:

Flexible Paper Battery Market Share, Size 2019 Global Growth, Opportunities, Trends, Regional Overview, Leading Company Analysis, And Key Country Forecast to 2025

Epoetin-alfa Erythropoietin Market Size,Share ,Global Growth Insights to 2023 – by Recent Business Growth, Regional Demand, Segmentation and Competitive Analysis Research Report

Vascular Access Device Market Share, Size 2019 Global Industry Leading Players Update, Gross Margin Analysis, Development History, Business Prospect and Industry Research Report 2025

Pressure Control Equipment Market Size, Share 2019: Global Industry Demand, Key Findings, Regional Analysis, Key Players Profiles, Future Prospects and Forecasts to 2026

Solar Concentrated Photovoltaic Market Share,Size 2019 – 2025 Global Insights by Trends, Growth Status, Leading Players Profiles, Segments and Regional Analysis by Market Reports World