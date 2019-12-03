Fertilizer Spreader Market 2019: Industry Size, Emerging Technologies, Sales Revenue, Key Players Analysis, Development Status, and Industry Expansion Strategies 2025

Global “Fertilizer Spreader Market” report provides an overview of the industry consisting of definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The report also sorts the Fertilizer Spreader market as per product types and application sections and studies the individual growth of each segment. Various Fertilizer Spreader industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.

Top Key Manufacturers in Fertilizer Spreader Market:

AGCO

CLAAS

Deere & Company

Kubota

KUHN Group

Adams Fertilizer Equipment

Salford Group

Scotts

Kverneland Group

Sulk Burrel

Teagle

Farmec Sulky

Earthway Products

A fertilizer spreader is a spreader that can be calibrated to different application rates based on the material being spread. Usually the material is a dry pelletized free flowing material of a chemical compound that requires a specific application rate.The broadcast spreader segment dominated the market and accounted for around 64% of the total market share. These spreaders are also known as rotary spreaders or centrifugal spreaders and are mainly used for spreading granular fertilizers.APAC will continue its dominance in the market during the forecast period and is expected to occupy more than 60% of the overall market share. Rising dependence on fertilizers for improved crop productivity is a major factor contributing to the regions high market share. The increasing focus on the quality of crop production has prompted farmers to use phosphorous and potassium fertilizers, thereby boosting the sales of fertilizer spreaders in the region.The global Fertilizer Spreader market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

Farm

Garden Landscape

Other Fertilizer Spreader Market by Types:

Broadcast Spreaders

Drop Spreaders