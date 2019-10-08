Fiber Optic Product for Imaging Market Development Factors, Manufacturing Base and Competitors, Scope and Forecast Till 2024

Fiber Optic Product for Imaging Market report 2019-2024 provides a detailed analysis on major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America & Middle East and Africa. Fiber Optic Product for Imaging market analysis provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regional development status, segmentations with product type and application.

Fiber Optic Product for Imaging market report covers Industry size, production, consumption, sales, revenue, market share, gross margin, cost, gross, market share, CAGR, imports & exports, and market influencing factors.

This report studies the Fiber Optic Product for imaging market. Fiber Optic Product for Imaging discussed in this report, are fused fiber optics-based products, including fiber optics faceplates, fiber optic tapers, etc., are mainly used for military night vision, medical and dental areas, scientific and commercial applications.Fiber Optic Tapers utilize a coherent fiber optic plate that transmits either a magnified or reduced image from its input surface to its output surface. These low distortion tapers are made with EMA Fibers to absorb light and are optimized for 1/2 or 2/3 sensor chip sizes. Magnification is a ratio of the diameters of the large and small ends of the tapers. Typical applications include image magnification or reduction, sensor coupling, fluoroscopy, and light sensors.Fiber Optic Faceplates transmit images from input surface to output surface using coherent fibers. Common uses include CRT/LCD displays, sensor coupling, X-ray imaging and image intensification. All tapers and faceplates are suitable for visible and NIR applications and feature beveled edges.Fiber Optic Image Conduits transmit images from one polished face to the other and can be used straight or bent to fit space requirements without loss of light transmission.

China is one of the largest manufacturing bases of fiber optic product for imaging industry, over 39% of fiber optic product for imaging are manufactured in this region. Due to large capital expenditure in R&D and equipment and cheaper labor, as well as tremendous downstream demand and potential, capacity and production is rising significantly.

Besides China, USA is the second largest consumption market in terms of volume, and largest market in terms of value.

Leading manufacturers are Incom, Schott, Hamamatsu, Honsun, North Night Vision, etc. Concentration rate of top 5 is 82.7% in 2017, compare to 83.1% in 2013.

The worldwide market for Fiber Optic Product for Imaging is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.1% over the next five years, will reach 320 million US$ in 2024, from 280 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Researchstudy.

This report focuses on the Fiber Optic Product for Imaging in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Market Segment by Type, covers:

Fiber Optic Faceplate

Fiber Optic Taper

Others Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Night Vision Application

Medical and Dental Application

Commercial and Industrial Application