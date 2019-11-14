 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Fiber Optics Market 2019: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2024

By Joann Wilson on November 14, 2019

Fiber Optics

Global “Fiber Optics Marketoffers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Fiber Optics in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Fiber Optics Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • rysmian
  • HTGD
  • Furukawa
  • Corning
  • YOFC
  • Futong
  • Fujikura
  • Sumitomo
  • Tongding
  • CommScope
  • Sterlite
  • FiberHome
  • Jiangsu Etern
  • ZTT
  • General Cable
  • Belden
  • Fasten
  • Nexans
  • Kaile
  • LS

  • The report provides a basic overview of the Fiber Optics industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

    Fiber Optics Market Types:

  • Multi-Mode Fiber Optics
  • Single-Mode Fiber Optics

    Fiber Optics Market Applications:

  • Long-Distance Communication
  • FTTx
  • Local Mobile Metro Network
  • Other Local Access Network
  • CATV
  • Multimode Fiber Applications
  • Others

    Finally, the Fiber Optics market report gives detail insight of sales channel, distributors, traders and dealers, sales channel, direct marketing, indirect marketing, marketing channel future trend, distributors, traders and dealers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology, analyst introduction, data source.

    In a word, the Fiber Optics market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

    Scope of Report:

  • China is one of the largest manufacturing bases and the largest consumption area of Fiber Optics industry, over 55% Fiber Optics are manufactured in this region. Factors in near-term demand include continuation of the FTTH construction effort. Although the FTTH projects of China Telecom and China Unicom already have passed a large percentage of the homes in Chinas major cities, the governments requirement to improve broadband coverage in rural areas may be a factor keeping demand for optical cable at high levels after 2016.
  • Although sales of Fiber Optics brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the Fiber Optics field.
  • The worldwide market for Fiber Optics is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.7% over the next five years, will reach 18500 million US$ in 2024, from 11200 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Fiber Optics in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No.of Pages: 136

