Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market 2020 Report Presents an Overall Analysis, Development Trends, Driving Forces, Opportunities and Future Potential 2026

Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) refers to cement-based composites, which is made of substratum and reinforcement materials. The substratum includes Cement paste, mortar or concrete and the reinforcement materials is composed of steel fiber, glass fiber, synthetic fiber and natural fiber, etc.
Concrete fiber can control the micro cracks concrete plastic shrinkage effectively, which caused by shrinkage, temperature changes and other factors, to prevent and suppress the formation and development of cracks in the concrete native, thereby increasing the service life of concrete.
Polypropylene and cold rolled steel concrete fiber are the main raw materials of fiber concrete. Fiber concrete is mainly used in road industry, construction, industrial, etc. Road industry is the largest downstream application, which share reached 42.76% share in 2015. The shares of construction and industrial were 36.50% and 7.76% then.
Concrete fiber includes steel fiber, synthetic fiber (such as polypropylene fiber, nylon fiber and other), glass concrete fiber and others. Owning to higher addition and lower price, steel fiber remains the most used fiber of all, followed by synthetic fiber and glass concrete fiber.
Compared with foreign giants, concrete fiber produced by Chinese manufacturers still has a certain gap. In China, due to affluent raw material and lower price, concrete fiber manufacturers mainly produce steel fiber. China is the largest consumer of concrete fiber in the world. Euclid Chemical, Sika Corporation, Nycon are the major manufacturers in the USA, and these companies usually produce both steel fiber and synthetic fiber.
The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market by Types
Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market by Applications
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries
No. of pages: 130
https://www.absolutereports.com/global-fiber-reinforced-concrete-frc-market-growth-2019-2024-13902702
