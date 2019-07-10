Fight for The Future – Digital Rights Group Wants to Ban the Government Using Facial Recognition Surveillance

A digital rights group wants to ban the government from using facial recognition surveillance software completely.

Fight for the Future’s new campaign, introduced Tuesday, consists of the website BanFacialRecognition.com, which asks visitors to contact lawmakers concerning the situation. The website mentions, Facial recognition surveillance technology is capricious, biased, and a menace to fundamental rights and safety.

The web site points to experiences which have proven that 98% of the time, facial recognition applications establish the wrong person. A Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) research additionally discovered that facial analysis software is extra more likely to misidentify individuals of color.

The Deputy Director – Evan Greer, of Fight for the Future informed Digital Trends that errors like these have dire consequences.

Greer mentioned the group is asking for a complete ban quite than regulation of facial recognition surveillance due to the underlying issues with facial recognition.

The group’s call of action against facial recognition comes on the heels of a brand new report that the FBI and Immigration and Customs Enforcement are utilizing facial recognition on Americans’ drivers’ license photographs without their consent. The report mentions that the FBI has logged greater than 390,000 facial-recognition searches since 2011, using federal and local databases, in addition to state DMV databases.

Politicians have additionally voiced their opinions on the problem because the report got here out. Both Democrats and Republicans — together with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) admit that facial recognition use poses a peril to civil liberties.

Cities like San Francisco and Sommerville have already banned using facial recognition from police and public companies.

Greer stated that Fight for the Future is just focusing on law enforcement and authorities use of facial recognition surveillance, but that different purposes might additionally show to have problems.