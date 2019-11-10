Filter Press Market 2019- Top Key Players, Global Trends, Size, Drivers, Policies, Applications and Competitive Landscape to 2024

Global “Filter Press Market” 2019-2024 attempts to offer significant and thoughtful insights into the current market situation and the emerging growth dynamics. The report on Filter Press Market also offers the market players as well as the new contenders a complete view of the market landscape. The complete research will enable the well-established as well as the emerging players to establish their business policies and accomplish their goals.

A filter press is a solid-liquid separation device that uses the principle of pressure feeding. It has a series of filter plates arranged together and recessed plates or frames that are arranged in an alternative manner. The filter medium is arranged in between the filter press plates. A feeding pump is used for forcing liquid through a medium, thus leaving solids trapped inside. When compared with other pressure filters, the filter press holds a higher volume of solids per square foot of the filtering surface area. The closer which is required is hydraulically or manually operated. It contains a controller, which presses the filter plates together, thus creating a sealed unit. The hydraulic system, which is best suited for dewatering applications, is typically dependent on the size of the filter press required..

Filter Press Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Evoqua Water Technologies

FLSmidth

Micronics

M.W. Watermark

Andritz Group

Parker Hannifin

Siemens

Alfa Laval

Eaton

EKOTON Industrial Group

Mann+Hummel

Filter Machines

Freudenberg Filtration Technologies

Toro Equipment

TEFSA

Lenntech

Aqseptence Group

Zhongda Bright Filter Press

Water Confidence Technologies

Filter Press Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Filter Press Market can be Split into:

Recessed Plate Filter Press

Plate and Frame Filter Press

Automatic Filter Press

Other. By Applications, the Filter Press Market can be Split into:

Urban Sewage Treatment

Chemical Industry

Oil Refining Industry

Metallurgical Industry

Papermaking Industry